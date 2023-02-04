Comic book fans all together. The first edition of StraGulp, an event dedicated to the world of talking clouds, takes place on Sunday 5 February, in the courtyard of the Maglio, in via Vittorio Andreis 18 Turin.

It will be an opportunity to find vintage comics but also find the latest news as stated by the curator of the event Manuela Macrì, a moment of conviviality and socialization in which to exchange opinions, talk about one’s passion or simply take a pleasant walk in a dimension that will leave out many emotions.

A fair born from the will of enthusiasts who have involved me in this world, continues Manuela, who feel, in the new fair realities, somewhat set aside to the detriment of other interests.

StraGulp, with strictly free admission, is attended by some of the city’s realities such as Anonima Fumetti, the International School of Comics, Mufant Museum of Fantastic and Science Fiction in Turin, Radio Impronta Digitale and artists such as Marco Ventura and Massimiliano Gissi, as well as Publishing Houses: Allagalla Publisher and Kleiner Flug.

An exhibition market that in just a few days immediately attracted a lot of attention, so what to wait for? Sunday from 8.00 to 19.00 all at the Cortile del Maglio.