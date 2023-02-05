The first edition of StraGupl was undoubtedly interesting, curious and exciting. The demonstration was the participation of many enthusiasts and collectors but also of many curious people who were able to see the comics they read again.

In the Cortile del Maglio, numerous families who, in the company of their children, watched with eyes full of emotion historical books such as Diabolok, Kriminal, Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, Alan Ford, Tex… but also vintage magazines such as Corriere dei Piccoli , Heroes on TV, Il Giornalino, La Banda, Candy Candy…. alongside the latest manga news: Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Super, Spy x Family, One Piece. the Attack of the Giants, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academy… as well as a wide variety of sticker albums: from football players to cartoon series.

On this day of February 5, comics were the masters of the house, a pleasant occasion to interact and chat, exchanging opinions and curiosities, with shopkeepers, collectors and authors as in the case of Marco Ventura (Little Norby), as well as buying albums of various genre such as Marvel and DC superhero ShowCases, 1950s Mickey Mouse, original manga, Black Dragon specials, 1980s Linus, Nick Carter Story reprints or Magnus works. In other words, there is something for all tastes.

The idea of ​​giving life to an event of this kind, in which art and culture go side by side, thus giving vent to a moment of entertainment for all ages, was successful, created in a very suggestive structure which gave the exhibition- market a touch of originality, for this we applaud the curator of the event Manuela Macrì.

StraGulp has demonstrated the public’s desire for comics, in addition this fair has enormous potential such as the creation of themed exhibitions, conferences, screenings, presentation of unpublished works.

Now all we have to do is wait for the next edition, to get back to breathing the air of comic culture.