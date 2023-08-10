Strahinja Eraković and Milica Gazibara hit in Russia photos | Sports

Strahinja Eraković made a big transfer, but for the Russians, the star of the transition period is also his girlfriend.

Source: Instagram/millicagaza/printscreen

Talented Serbian defender Strahinja Erakovic moved from Crvena Zvezda to Zenit this summer and slowly began to assert himself for an ever-increasing role in the club from St. Petersburg. His transfer it cost the Russian team a whole seven million eurosso it’s no wonder that expectations from the Serbian national team player are high.

After a draw against Rostov and a defeat against Dinamo Moscow in the championship, Strahinja Eraković was the mainstay of Zenit’s defense in the Russian Cup as well. In that match, the team kept a clean sheet, and the minimum victory was achieved against the Krila Sovetov team from Samara. Erakovic impressed with his game in that match, but his games are not the only thing that attracted the attention of the media in the largest country in the world. He went to Russia with Strahinja his girlfriend Milica also traveled, which has already been written about by numerous well-known portals. This is what she looks like:



Milica Gazibara and Strahinja Eraković have been together since their school days and their relationship is very strong – after eight years of love, it’s no surprise that she saw off her lover on the other side of the continent. As soon as Erakovic signed the contract in St. Petersburg, Milica moved with him, so on Instagram I can see joint photos by the Neva River or her posing at the Zenita Stadium.

On the other hand, there were not many articles about her in the Serbian media. Unlike some other girls and wives of football players, Milica is not prone to scandals. She is studying in Belgrade and because of that she probably won’t be able to be with Strahinja during the whole season, but the two of them will surely make up for it on one of the luxury trips. Russian media “searched” her Instagram and concluded that they visited Dubai, Maldives, Venice together…



BONUS VIDEO:

Strahinja Eraković after the match Borac – Crvena zvezda

Source: Mondo/Goran Arbutina

