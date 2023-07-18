Strahinja Eraković is going to Zenit Sports

Strahinja Eraković will continue his career in Zenit.

Source: MN Press

Strahinja Eraković (22) is leaving Crvena Zvezda for Russia, but not for Moscow, but for St. Petersburg. It seemed that the transfer to Spartak was a done deal, then Zenit got involved in the race and won the transfer.Mozart sport“. According to their information, the Serbian club will collect 7 million euros and 10 percent of the next sale.

The young topper will earn around six million euros for a four-year contract with Zenit and on Thursday he should go to Russia and complete medical examinations and all formalities related to the contract. “It is not defined whether he will stay at Zvezda for another six months, Zvezda is trying to ‘box’ that out in the final round of negotiations,” the text states.

Barak Bahar wants to keep Erakovic and play with him in the Champions League, since he was one of the pillars of the red and white defense during the preparations and the Israeli expert’s tactical ideas were played with him. If they find a common language, it could be of great importance for Zvezda.



THE STAR SOLD A STOPWATCH AND EARNED MILLIONS! The Serbian is going to Russia, and the red and whites have a special REQUEST with the transfer!

