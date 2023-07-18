Strahinja Eraković on the target of Zenit, but would remain on loan at Crvena zvezda | Sport

The talented defender Strahinja Eraković could fill the coffers and then be an important asset in European matches.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda is ready to sell the national team player Strahinja Erakovic, although coach Barak Bahar doesn’t really like the idea of ​​being without one of the most reliable players before the group stage of the Champions League. In the previous days, the red and white team won the tournament in Russia and held initial talks there, and allegedly an offer arrived with them in Belgrade – Spartak Moscow is interested in the stopper and was very close to signing. We say was because things have changed in the meantime!

In the race for the signature of the Serbian representative Zenit from St. Petersburg joined, and the conditions they offer could please the leaders of Red Star! As reported by the Russian media, the current champion of Russia and the host of the Zvezda tournament at the recently held tournament wants the young defender to pay immediately, and take it only in six months, after the group stage of the Champions League has been played!

This would mean that Crvena Zvezda can still rely on the services of one of the most talented footballers that her school has “kicked out” in recent years. It wouldn’t be bad for Zenit either – after six European matches against extremely strong teams, they would get Strahinja Eraković with even more experience, which he can’t get in Russia because the clubs there were kicked out of Europe.



See description

Zvezda gets millions, and ERAKOVIĆ IS NOT GOING ANYWHERE! A shocking turn around Strahina’s transfer – will he play in the Champions League?!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 1 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 2 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 3 / 15 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 4 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 5 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 6 / 15 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 7 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 8 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 9 / 15 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 10 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 11 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 12 / 15 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 13 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 14 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 15 / 15 AD

If all interested parties come to an agreement, Red Star could be extremely satisfied with the work done. In the best case scenario, for her, Zenit would pay 7,000,000 euros for Eraković, and the stopper would stay to play another six months in the red and white jersey. Then he would move to St. Petersburg, and when he left his next club, Zvezda would receive another 10 percent of the transfer!

BONUS VIDEO:

00:19 Strahinja Eraković after the match Borac – Crvena zvezda Source: Mondo/Goran Arbutina

Source: Mondo/Goran Arbutina

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

