Strahinja Eraković transfer | Sports

Talented defender Strahinja Eraković moved to Zenit, and Crvena zvezda said goodbye to him.

Source: MN PRESS

The biggest summer transfer of Red Star has been completed – Strahinja Eraković is the new player of Zenit from St. Petersburg, and the Serbian champion will receive 7,000,000 euros and 10 percent of the next sale. The Russian team has already presented its new stopper, and Crvena zvezda used the opportunity to say goodbye to the talented footballer who has been with the club since he was a child.

And while Belgrade is busy working on the arrival of Miloš Degenek, who should fill the hole in the last line, the fans had a hard time saying goodbye to Eraković. Obviously, the club is also sorry that they had to say goodbye, but the offer from Russia was in the range of those that cannot be refused – both as far as the club is concerned, and as far as the young footballer who is already a member of the Serbian national team is concerned.



See description

ERAKOVIĆ LEFT, ZVEZA SENT HIM AN EMOTIONAL MESSAGE: Strahinja in Russia, and the fans had a hard time saying goodbye!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 1 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 2 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 3 / 15 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 4 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 5 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 6 / 15 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 7 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 8 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 9 / 15 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 10 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 11 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 15 12 / 15 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 13 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 14 / 15 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 15 15 / 15 AD

Crvena zvezda said goodbye to their former footballer with an emotional post on social networks. It contains all 13 years that Eraković spent in the red and white jersey, and at the end there is a message that he can always return to his club!

“The players who grew up in our club and who took their first football and life steps in the red and white jersey are the fastest and deepest in the hearts of the star audience. That was the beginning The fears of Erakovic, who will say goodbye to Crvena Zvezda after 13 years, at least for now, because Zvezda’s children will remain Zvezda’s for the rest of their lives. PThe popular Čupa came to Crvena Zvezda as a nine-year-old in 2010, went through the complete Youth School of our club, got to wear his favorite jersey as a first-team player and wear it in 139 matches, won three tied double crowns, spent two winters in Europe… Everything that Erakovic experienced at the Maracana is a dream for anyone who loves football and our Zvezda. Thank you for everything, good luck in the continuation of your career, and the doors of the ‘Rajko Mitić’ stadium are always wide open for you, Čupo,” the Crvena zvezda announcement states.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:19 Strahinja Eraković after the match Borac – Crvena zvezda Source: Mondo/Goran Arbutina

Source: Mondo/Goran Arbutina

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

