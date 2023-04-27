Strange but true, Italy was right about ChatGPT | AI will be back soon and with more privacy safeguards

ChatGPT will now better protect users’ personal data, but, be careful, because your conversations are still read

Among the many concerns related to ChatGPT, the most concrete undoubtedly concerns the risks to privacy and the violation of user data. Various countries have ascertained that, effectively, the OpenAI bot does not have any particular precautions regarding the management of the information and personal data it receives from anyone who uses it, with serious security risks.

Things are about to change.

It was precisely these dangers that alerted the Privacy Guarantor in Italy who, after an analysis of the situation, decided to block the use of ChatGPT in our country. Nothing a VPN can’t avoid, sure, but ours was a historic decision that caught the attention of the rest of the world.

Many have criticized the choice as retrograde, a symbol of forced opposition to progress, while others, including Elon Musk, they understood the need for this stance and, indeed, they have taken an example. The EU itself has recently been investigating the violations of ChatGPT and Spain has independently taken the resolution of our Guarantor.

In reality, that of Italy was not a net blockade, but more of an ultimatum: generative AI can return to our country only by solving security problems and better managing user data. So a suspension, rather than an expulsion.

Apparently, even OpenAI recognized the mistakes it made and ran for cover.

ChatGPT more secure

ChatGPT users will be pleased to know that they now have a little more privacy. OpenAI has added an option to “turn off” chatbot history. When history is off, conversations are not savedprevious chats don’t appear in the sidebar, and OpenAI doesn’t use conversations to further train its chatbot.

This brings the experience a little closer to how Google Bard works today, although ChatGPT users can turn history back on, while Bard users still can’t save their conversations.

Some users already have the option to turn off the history, while others will have to wait a little longer, as OpenAI is gradually introducing the new function. If you turn off your history but miss the ability to read your previous conversations, don’t worry. You can re-enable the save history option and the bot will start saving chats again. OpenAI claims that the entire process provides users with greater privacy and is much simpler than the current “opt-out” system used previously.

“Prying eyes” remain

Users who are curious about what information OpenAI already has about them can also choose to “export” their data. Once the request has been submitted, the user will receive an email containing all the information that OpenAI has on him. However, don’t think that everything you type is out of the prying eyes of the OpenAI staff once you turn off your chat history. Things are not that simple.

In part of its statement, OpenAI says: “When chat history is disabled, we will keep new conversations for 30 days and we will only review them when necessary to monitor any abuse, before permanently deleting them.

It is not clear what “monitoring abuse” means or what the consequences of such abuse are. “Abusive” messages are likely to include anything that clearly violates OpenAI’s terms of service. Users may have noticed that messages turn orange and display a warning that their content may be against company guidelines, or turn red and disappear immediately.

It could also be legal requirements, or OpenAI is trying to cover itself. Although many people have asked ChatGPT how to create certain drugs out of curiosity or for fun, others might actually follow the procedure and attempt to make such drugs. If the AI ​​model is being used to help plan a crime, the company may not want to erase potential evidence.

In any case, the point remains. Even if you turn off history, OpenAI can access everything you discussed with ChatGPT in the previous month.

At this point one wonders if this will be enough for the Privacy Guarantor or if ChatGPT will still be considered a risk in Italy.