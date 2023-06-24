Strange vocabulary of the killer boy from Ribnikar | Info

A boy who killed nine of his peers and a guardian has a vocabulary inappropriate for his age.

The boy who killed nine of his own on May 3 of his peers and security guards, he uses strange phrases that do not befit his age when talking to experts.

“The juvenile mass murderer is in a psychiatric clinic in Belgrade, where he is under the supervision of doctors, but also the police, who guard the clinic. During the conversation with the experts, he utters words that are strange for a boy. For example, he does not say arrest, but deprivation of liberty, and instead of killing he says “eliminate the victim”. When he talks about weapons, he uses the words caliber, he knows almost all brands of pistols and rifles and what caliber they are, which ammunition goes with which firearm – explain a source familiar with the case and add:

Also, he says he “disarmed” not “I put my gun down” or “I left the gun“, which would be appropriate for a child or even a person who is not in the profession. Instead of saying “I shot“, he says “I opened fire”. This is quite atypical for a child.

According to the source, when he heard that his father had been arrested, the boy said “he hoped he would be treated well”.



“He uttered the word ‘act’, which is mostly used by people who work in prisons, inspectors or police officers. Rarely does a person use this terminology in everyday speech, and children practically do not even know what it means,” the source says, noting that psychologists and the people who are in contact with this seventh-grade student of “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, were also shocked when he said “that he wants his parents to invest money in index funds“.

Experts believe that not even many adults know what index funds are, let alone a child of his age. They believe that the student suspected of the school massacre has the behavior of an adult.

“He possesses all the segments and parameters of an adult. Based on all the available information, the boy from Vračar acts like an adult, which is also proven by his list for shooting, precise plan, priority targets and making a strategy for the massacre,” said Ratomir Antonović earlier. , a security expert.

Antonić adds that because of all this, the boy should be treated as an adult.

“If he committed the crime as an adult, then he should be tried as an adult. I would argue that the law stipulates that children also undergo psychiatric examinations, in order to determine whether they were sane at the time of the crime. I believe that there should be a regular assessment and expert examination, because if the same child is ready to do something like this, then he should be punished,” said Antonović earlier.

