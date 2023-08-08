Home » Strangers in the tunnel: the high-speed line between Florence and Bologna has been blocked for hours. Heavy delays on the two stations
Railway traffic on the high-speed line between Bologna and Florence is interrupted from 7.00 pm for checks between the towns of Idice and San Pellegrino, following reports of the presence of strangers in the tunnel. This can be learned from the Rfi website.

An intervention by the police is underway to ensure the resumption of rail traffic and the rescheduling of the railway offer.

The alarm was raised shortly after 7 pm in the tunnel between Idice and San Pellegrino, and which is therefore on the border between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, by the driver of a passing train who noticed people in the tunnel.

Rail traffic was stopped and Polfer agents immediately intervened to verify the situation and to try to identify the people present in an area where access is strictly forbidden.

Traffic has been partially diverted to the conventional line, but heavy delays have accumulated, especially in the stations of Florence and Bologna, but which will then also affect the other stations on the line.

Trenitalia has published on its website the list of trains affected by the delays. You can click to consult and monitor the situation Who.

