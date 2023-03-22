With 31 active offices throughout the country, the Avezzano company, Giffi Noleggi, is today a respectable player for operators who wish to rent, in the short, medium and long term, aerial platforms, commercial vehicles, earthmoving and lifting equipment. An articulated and complete offer of standard and equipped vehicles that Francesco Giffi chooses with care and utmost attention, to offer an impeccable service to his customers. Giffi Noleggi’s trusted partner is the Iveco and Fiat Professional dealership, Strappini, which has been following the Avezzano-based company for years with a range of first-class products and services.

