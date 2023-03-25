Violence and intimidation among prisoners, in particular in the prisons of Lorusso and Cutugno in Turin and that of Regina Coeli in Rome, and overcrowding in all prisons that reaches 152% in the prison of Monza. This is what the Cpt, the anti-torture body of the Council of Europe, denounces in its report based on the visit conducted a year ago, in which it also calls again for the abolition of daytime solitary confinement and a review of the management of prisoners subjected to “41-bis” regime. Strasbourg also calls for better living conditions for prisoners, and specific measures for women and transsexuals in prison.

Average overcrowding soared to 114%

In detail, the Cpt (European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment) found an average overcrowding of 114% compared to the official capacity of Italian prisons of 50,863 places (at the time of the visit). The delegation received many reports of violence and intimidation of prisoners in the prisons it visited, as well as some reports of ill-treatment by staff. Health services were judged to be generally good while the Cpt stressed that prisons do not offer a therapeutic environment. But also that it is inappropriate for people in need of specialized psychiatric care to be behind bars. Additionally, prisoners assessed as being at high risk of self-harm or suicide should be placed in more secure cells. Last year, Italian prisons were stained by the dramatic record of suicides: 84 cases in the 12 months of 2022.

The case of the Pio Albergo Trivulzio

The Cpt report provides an accurate description of the restrictions implemented in the two RSAs in Milan put in place in February 2020 and still used, albeit in a less stringent way, when the visit took place. At the Pio Albergo Trivulzio, the Cpt found, for example, that “the maximum duration of visits by family members was 45 minutes a week and that these were strictly supervised by the staff to avoid physical contact and prevent the exchange of objects”. The body of the Council of Europe writes that “the impression of those who participated in the visit was that if the restrictions protected the elderly from the possibility of contracting Covid, the same restrictions had slow, gradual but significant deleterious effects on the their physical and mental state. Furthermore, the document highlights that “the elders of both RSA have expressed frustration and resignation for what they considered disproportionate and indefinite measures”, and that the residents of the Pio Albergo Trivulzio have been particularly explicit on this “.

Psychiatric services are also under scrutiny

Even the “psychiatric services” have come under the CPT’s magnifying glass: “mental health personnel have shown a positive and caring approach – they say – despite some sporadic episodes of verbal abuse and derogatory comments”. But what made the inspectors turn up their noses most was the unclear legal framework governing the application of mechanical restraint to psychiatric patients in a state of severe agitation, which allowed patients to be held for up to nine days and to apply this measure repeatedly. The report also notes with concern “that the procedure for imposing mandatory medical treatment continues to follow a standardized and repetitive format, that the guardianship judge never meets patients in person and that patients are not yet informed of their status juridical”.