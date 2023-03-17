The goal is to reduce dependence on China. Vice-President Dombrovskis is therefore looking at new agreements with Chile, New Zealand, Norway, Greenland, Argentina, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, as well as those just signed with Namibia and Kazakhstan. Currently, 99% of the boron used in wind technologies comes from Turkey; 63% of the world‘s cobalt used in batteries comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; 97% of magnesium comes from China.

Storage coordination

The legislative text, which will now have to be approved by Parliament and the Council, provides for coordination between the Twenty-seven in storage. The financing of this policy may be through private money, but also public moneyyou want community, you want state.

The intention of the Commission is clear and understandable. On the external front, it will have to deal with international competition and the goodwill of the producing countries. A potential contradiction emerges: the Twenty-seven demand greater environmental sensitivity from their partners, but at the same time they urgently need rare earths in third countries.

On the internal side, the authorization issue itself is not trivial. In many countries, the extraction of raw materials can be highly controversial.

“The proposal is a good start – commented here in Brussels the general manager of the Business Europe business association Markus J. Beyrer – but further improvements are needed to make the regulation workable for businesses (…) It will be important not to overload companies with administrative commitments. Among other things, new information and disclosure requirements by companies will need to be kept to an absolute minimum.