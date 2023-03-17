Home World Strategic raw materials, EU proposal against dependence on other continents
World

Strategic raw materials, EU proposal against dependence on other continents

by admin
Strategic raw materials, EU proposal against dependence on other continents

The goal is to reduce dependence on China. Vice-President Dombrovskis is therefore looking at new agreements with Chile, New Zealand, Norway, Greenland, Argentina, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, as well as those just signed with Namibia and Kazakhstan. Currently, 99% of the boron used in wind technologies comes from Turkey; 63% of the world‘s cobalt used in batteries comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; 97% of magnesium comes from China.

Storage coordination

The legislative text, which will now have to be approved by Parliament and the Council, provides for coordination between the Twenty-seven in storage. The financing of this policy may be through private money, but also public moneyyou want community, you want state.

The intention of the Commission is clear and understandable. On the external front, it will have to deal with international competition and the goodwill of the producing countries. A potential contradiction emerges: the Twenty-seven demand greater environmental sensitivity from their partners, but at the same time they urgently need rare earths in third countries.

On the internal side, the authorization issue itself is not trivial. In many countries, the extraction of raw materials can be highly controversial.

“The proposal is a good start – commented here in Brussels the general manager of the Business Europe business association Markus J. Beyrer – but further improvements are needed to make the regulation workable for businesses (…) It will be important not to overload companies with administrative commitments. Among other things, new information and disclosure requirements by companies will need to be kept to an absolute minimum.

You may also like

Udinese market, challenge with Viola for Lira: Mexican...

A Serb goes to prison because he had...

Draw for Champions League, Europa League and Conference...

France, Macron passes the pension reform without a...

Man clinging to a wall saved from raging...

Green light to the bridge over the Strait....

Libya, Atomic Agency: “2.5 tons of uranium missing”....

Mourinho stings Lazio: “Unfortunately they won’t have another...

Israel Palestine, the news on today’s clashes and...

Robert Smith unhappy with management fees on tickets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy