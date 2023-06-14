strategies at lunch, from Rabiot to Mikautadze

TORINO – The Juventus market is getting more and more alive and it does so, despite the “Arab voices” always denied by the rights concerned, in close agreement with Massimiliano Allegri. Today, in fact, the technician took part in a market lunch with the technical manager of the market White black, Giovanni Manna, in a climate described as one of “total sharing” to underline the (at least formal) overcoming of the tensions of recent months. In the lunch menu the point of negotiation starting with the one for Frattesi of Sassuolo until the renewal of Rabiot: there is optimism to reach an annual agreement with the French.

Juve, how much can be collected from transfers

Juve, all the names at stake

Among the new names, in addition to those of Parisi e you To the sender to “refresh the swaddling clothes”, that of the Franco-Georgian Georges was put on the table Don’t miss it: Metz central striker who can be an alternative to Owned by in the event that the Pole’s loan with Marseille fails to be renewed. Now the ball passes to the market team, operating at full capacity awaiting developments on Giuntoliwho will continue to interact with Allegri, however, ready to leave for holidays in Sardinia.

The updated UEFA ranking: Juve’s position