Home » strategies at lunch, from Rabiot to Mikautadze
World

strategies at lunch, from Rabiot to Mikautadze

by admin
strategies at lunch, from Rabiot to Mikautadze

Stefano Salandin Tuesday 13 June 2023, 21:06

TORINO – The Juventus market is getting more and more alive and it does so, despite the “Arab voices” always denied by the rights concerned, in close agreement with Massimiliano Allegri. Today, in fact, the technician took part in a market lunch with the technical manager of the market White black, Giovanni Manna, in a climate described as one of “total sharing” to underline the (at least formal) overcoming of the tensions of recent months. In the lunch menu the point of negotiation starting with the one for Frattesi of Sassuolo until the renewal of Rabiot: there is optimism to reach an annual agreement with the French.

Juve, how much can be collected from transfers

Juve, all the names at stake

Among the new names, in addition to those of Parisi e you To the sender to “refresh the swaddling clothes”, that of the Franco-Georgian Georges was put on the table Don’t miss it: Metz central striker who can be an alternative to Owned by in the event that the Pole’s loan with Marseille fails to be renewed. Now the ball passes to the market team, operating at full capacity awaiting developments on Giuntoliwho will continue to interact with Allegri, however, ready to leave for holidays in Sardinia.

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

See also  Okinawa civic groups advertise for peaceful diplomacy |

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

You may also like

Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies

Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June...

Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured

Putin: “Precision weapons and drones are in short...

Vacation Montenegro airplane Banja Luka Tivat | Entertainment

Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine |...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 14 June 2023 | Vremenska...

Flavia Franzoni, wife and great adviser to Romano...

The toothache made me sleepless all night!Biden undergoes...

Dinner for Frattesi, Inter ready to offer Mulattieri:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy