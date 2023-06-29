Strawberry and Corn Festivals at Memorial da América Latina – MONDO MODA

Art Shine promotes the 14th Strawberry Festival and the 9th Green Corn Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 8th and 9th at the Memorial da América Latina. With free admission and shows, the event is pet friendly and brings together cuisine for all palates.

The first of these is in corn festival, whose patio will have various delicacies such as bread, cakes (cornmeal, creamy corn, cornmeal with dulce de leche), bread, couscous, juice, ice cream, curau, traditional sweet pamonhas stuffed with cheese, popcorn, canjica, corn brigadeiro, creamy polenta, corn stroganoff with chicken and cobs in butter. In the Food Court, more delicacies that use corn: Swiss potatoes, chicken, tapioca, tacos, burritos, nachos. And other delicacies like acarajé, pizza, oriental food, homemade jams, pasta, etc.

no longer strawberry festivalare part of the menu delicacies such as meringues – including a 50kg one, fondue, pies, cakes, pavé, pastries, mousse, bonbon, truffle, brigadeiros, donuts, cookies, tartlets, churros with dough and strawberry filling, milkshake, frappe, juice, waffle with strawberry and other fruits, crepes, tapioca, strawberry skewer with chocolate, ice cream, jelly, bombs (also known as éclair, strawberry quento and various drinks, strawberry paella with other fruits and chocolate.

The event will also feature tents and food trucks with sandwiches, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, yakissoba, acarajé, pastries, sandwiches, hamburgers, crepes, escondidinho, snacks in general, pasta, risotto, skewers (meat, chicken, sausage, etc.) , donuts, popcorn, brownie, craft beers, soft drinks, natural juices and water.

In the program of the julina party, in addition to typical foods, musical attractions and dances.

The address of the Memorial da América Latina is Av. Mário de Andrade, 664 – Barra Funda – São Paulo (SP), which is 150 meters from the Barra Funda Terminal. Entrance through gates 2 and 5.

