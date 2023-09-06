streams to Discord and more options for VRR and Rewards

Microsoft announced today that soon (but without specifying the exact date) our consoles will be updated with the Xbox September updatewhich introduces some exciting new features for Discord users, VRR-enabled screen owners, Microsoft Rewards management, and more.

Here are all the news coming with the update!

Stream games from your Xbox to Discord friends

Starting this week, you can stream gameplay directly from your Xbox to your Discord friends. With a simple click on “Broadcast Your Game”, your Discord friends can now watch your favorite console games.

To start, first link your Discord account. It is now possible to join the voice channels of Discord servers directly from the Xbox console. To access it, press the key Xbox on your controller to open the guide, scroll to Groups and chats and select Discord. Then scroll through the available Discord servers, join a voice channel with friends and share your game!!!

This feature came out just in time for Starfield! Share your custom character creation, discover new planets, build awesome ships, and discover everything in Bethesda’s incredible new universe. Be sure to join the Official Bethesda Discord channel to stay updated on Starfield launch and more!

If you plan to stream Starfield or any other of your favorite games, it’s easy to start and enjoy with friends who are rooting for you.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) update for Xbox Series X|S consoles

Variable Refresh Rate, or Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), allows your TV or monitor to dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on the frame rate of the content you are viewing to deliver a smooth, artifact-free experience while play. However, if you use the Xbox Series X|S for entertainment experiences, you don’t always want to turn on VRR.

Starting this week, you can choose how you want to enable VRR on your Xbox Series X or Series S console. To select your option, go to generals > TV and display options > Video, then go to the drop-down menu for VRR. You can select whether you want VRR to be ‘Always On’, ‘Game Only’ or ‘Off’.

New places to view and redeem Rewards

I Rewards they’re now easier to find on your Xbox thanks to the new tab Rewards. You can reach them quickly by pressing the key Xbox to open the guide, choosing Profile and systemselecting your profile and choosing My Rewardswhere your Xbox Game Pass Challenges are located.

In addition, you can now find the Redeem Rewards catalog directly from the Rewards tab of your profile. To check it, open the guide and go up Profile & System > your profile > My Rewards.

Ask to join your friend’s game session

Want to check if there’s room in your friend’s game session before joining the party? You can now go to your friend’s profile and select the “Ask to join game” option.

Your friend will be notified of your request to join and can respond with an invitation to play, an invitation to a party, or a message.

New Wishlist Notifications – Microsoft Store on Xbox

Getting your wish list updates just got easier. Want to be the first to get the game when it’s available? You can now be notified when games on your wishlist go from pre-order to release, and when games on your wishlist enter Game Pass.

New wishlist notifications will appear in the guide and as a pop-up to notify you when wishlist games are available. In Settings > Preferences > Store Notificationsyou can decide if you want to see notifications in the guide, when your wishlist items are released, when they are available with Game Pass and more.

Easily match new accessories to your Xbox console

Now you can easily pair new accessories to your Xbox console without having to move off your couch to press the Xbox console’s pairing button. To get started, open the Xbox Accessories app and use the new “Connect a device” option, then follow the prompts.

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

