Street Fighter 6 announces the arrival of Rashid

Capcom today announced the first additional character coming to Street Fighter 6: it is about the “roaring desert eagle” Rashidwhich will arrive on July 24th for Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition or Year 1 Character Pass owners. Players will also try it free for one hour with a ticket Rental Fighterobtainable in the in-game Fighting Pass.
Here’s how and where we’ll find it:
World Tour: Meet Rashid in the brand new story mode of Street Fighter 6 to learn and apply his moves to your custom avatar set, learn more about his background, and increase your bond with this new Master
Fighting Ground: Rashid enters the scene as the 19th playable character, with new and unique moves for players to master
Battle Hub: Players can grab Rashid-related gear, emotes, and more via this month’s Fighting Pass “Rashid Arrives!”
Rashid will come with new and classic moves, featuring parkour and lightning-fast movement:
Arabian Cyclone: A new special move that performs a spin kick and summons a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone strike or transformed into a Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke
Arabian Skyhigh: A new double jump move that makes opponents guess where Rashid will land from above
Super Rashid Kick: Level 1 Super Art that unleashes a devastating kick as it soars forward and high in the air
Yasar: Formerly Rashid’s V-Trigger move in Street Fighter™ Vthis Level 2 Super Art summons a slow projectile vortex that can be used to pressure opponents
Altair: Rashid’s level 3 Super Art summons a storm that lifts opponents before raining down on them in a monsoon of mighty blows
Here is the trailer that presents it to us, together with a set of images.
MX Video – Street Fighter 6