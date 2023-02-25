Capcom has revealed three more characters who will be joining the launch roster of Street Fighter 6the highly anticipated new fighting game coming on June 2nd. These are Cammy, Zangief and newcomer Lily, who complete the line-up of 18 characters.

Street Fighter 6 will include all eight original World Warriors from Street Fighter (Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Zangief, E. Honda, Blanka, Dhalsim), plus four characters from the franchise (Cammy, Juri, Dee Jay, Luke) and six brand new faces (Lily, Jamie, Kimberly , Manon, Marisa, JP) with which players will be able to test their skills.

Cammy, Zangief and Lily bring their unique personalities and highly skilled combat experience to the game:

Cammy: First appeared in Super Street Fighter II, cat lover Cammy returns with her beloved arsenal of powerful attacks, including the Spiral Arrow, Cannon Spike and Hooligan Combination. The heavy version of each of these three moves has been enhanced to allow for a delay and alteration of properties or damage. Visit King Street, Cammy’s foggy, industrial stage, and pull off Super Art moves like Killer Bee Spin and Delta Red Assault to bring opponents to their knees and entertain the crowd.

Zangief: Bursting his way onto the scene is the immense Zangief, an original World Warrior who loves to show off in front of the Barmaley Steelworks crowd. A professional wrestler, Zangief retains his signature throws like the Screw Piledriver and Siberian Express and gains new moves like the Tundra Storm counter throw. His level 2 Super Art Cyclone Lariat and level 3 Super Art Bolshoi Storm Buster are sure to please the audience.

Lily: A new addition to the roster, Lily will seem familiar to some as she is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, the same tribe as the iconic T. Hawk first seen in Super Street Fighter II. Small but mighty, Lily speaks to the nature spirits in her home in the vibrant Thunderfoot Settlement and vanquishes enemies with her ferocious Condor Dive, Condor Spire and Tomahawk Buster. Condor Wind will grant a Windclad stock, which boosts each of the moves mentioned above. Lily wields her war clubs to smack opponents with her level 1 Super Art Breezing Hawk and slams enemies to the ground with her level 3 Super Art Raging Typhoon.

We leave you to the trailer, good vision.