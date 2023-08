Capcom revealed today with a video A.K.I.the new wrestler of Street Fighter 6 which will arrive in the fall as single DLC or included in Deluxe e Ultimate Edition or in Year 1 Character Pass e Ultimate Pass of the game.

Already known from a previous artwork, A.K.I. she is ultra-violent and addicted to creating poisons, which she infuses into her lethal fingernails. Here it is below.

MX Video – Street Fighter 6

