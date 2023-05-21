Street priest and former peace broker in Mozambique, this is why Pope Francis entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with the mission in Ukraine

Pope francesco does not want to give up the role of mediator for the end of the war in Ukraine. For this reason, despite the fact that the recent private audience with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, did not bear the fruits of dialogue hoped for, Bergoglio, as stated by the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, has entrusted Cardinal Matthew Maria Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference and archbishop of Bologna, “the task of leading a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which will contribute to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never resigned by the Holy Father, that this may initiate paths of peace”. The Vatican spokesman also specified that “the timing of this mission, and its modalities, are currently being studied”. The mission will not begin immediately because in the coming days, from 22 to 25 May, Cardinal Zuppi will be busy presiding over the general assembly of the CEI which will be held again in the Vatican after the pandemic. An event that exceptionally will be both opened and closed by Francesco.

The mission of the cardinal must have three directives: Kiev, Moscow and the Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Churches. Positive signals, in fact, have recently arrived precisely from the Patriarchate of Moscow which previously had always distanced itself from the pacifist positions of the Pope with Kirill, defined several times by Bergoglio as “Putin’s altar boy”, wholly deployed in support of the conflict. The main task that Francis has entrusted to Zuppi is that of easing the tension between the two countries at war, despite the sharp closures expressed by Zelensky in the Vatican. Bergoglio thus wanted to confirm the double directive he had followed since the beginning of the war: a diplomatic one, with the Vatican’s offer of mediation for the end of the conflict, and a humanitarian one, with the sending of two cardinals to Ukraine, Michael Czernyprefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, e Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the service of charity, to bring concrete aid. The decision to entrust this mission to Cardinal Zuppi is also indicative of the distance, well known to Vatican observers and by now increasingly evident, between Casa Santa Marta, the Pope’s residence, and the Secretariat of State also in the commitment to peace in Ukraine . Receiving the cardinal in a private audience on January 3, 2023, Francis had also given him, as well as Zelensky, the Ukrainian prime minister and all the heads of state and government met in recent months, his book An encyclical on peace in Ukraine which bears witness to his commitment to ending the conflict. A commitment that is at the top of the agenda of his pontificate.

The decision to appoint Zuppi was welcomed “as a sign of great trust and with the best wishes” by Monsignor Joseph Baturi, general secretary of the Italian Episcopal Conference and archbishop of Cagliari. “We invite – added the prelate – the ecclesial communities and, in particular, the monasteries present on the national territory to accompany right now with prayer this mission that the Holy Father wanted to confer on the president of the CEI so that it bears fruit and helps to build processes of reconciliation”. Cardinal Zuppi, prominent figure of the Community of Sant’Egidiofounded by Andrea Riccardi and chaired by Marco Impagliazzo, he is an authentic street priest, always close to the poor, a man of mediation and peace, a very authoritative personality with pastoral sensibilities similar to those of Bergoglio. In 1990 Riccardi and Zuppi played the role of mediators in the negotiations between the government of Mozambique, at the time controlled by the socialists of the Mozambique Liberation Front, and the Mozambican National Resistance party, engaged since 1975 in a bloody civil war. The mediation led, on 4 October 1992, on the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, after twenty-seven months of negotiations, to the signing of the Rome Peace Accords which marked the end of hostilities. For this reason, the Community of Sant’Egidio is also called the UN of Trastevere, the Roman district where it was born and where it has its main office.

“If we want to fight the war – wrote the cardinal – we must help institutions such as the UN, to overcome conflicts through the path of dialogue. And we could also say that weakening means allying with war, which is also the logic of the strongest, evidently unjust justice that causes more violence and a race for arms. We cannot abolish them, but that their solution is that of the logic of the strongest is certainly not acceptable. War is not a ghost of the past, but has become a constant threat”. Recently, on 8 May 2023, while presiding over Mass in Pompeii with the Marian supplication, the cardinal said: “Pope Francis has shown us a task, in union as always with the whole Church: to raise from this house of Mary, the house of prayer and charity, the supplication to Our Lady of the rosary that Blessed Bartolo Longo wanted to dedicate to peace. Let us beg her for an end to wars, especially the one in the Ukraine, with the insistence of the poor widow who seeks justice from that terrible unfair, ruthless and ruthless judge, which is war. God’s will is a world of peace. Without peace there is no life. Mary, Mother of God and our Mother, reminds us that we are all brothers and sisters because for her all are her children. Cain has not learned to dominate his instinct, on the contrary he lets himself be guided by this, not listening to the voice of God who continues to speak! War always has an incubation: it grows with resignation in the face of problems, with the cynicism of postponing them and pretending, with the terrible economic interests that push men to build spears instead of scythes, to destroy barns and to build madly new arsenals and new devices to destroy themselves. I feel today this house and this square welcome all the enormous suffering. The supplication expresses the expectation of the whole creation that suffers and cries out for peace”. With a final appeal: “Stop the horror of war and seek the only victory for peace in dialogue”.

Exactly one week after the audience with the Ukrainian president, the Pope recalled that on 25 March 2022 he “wanted to consecrate the Church and the whole world, especially Ukraine and Russia, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary”. And he added: “May Heavenly Mother help us all to seek with courage and creativity paths of forgiveness, dialogue, acceptance and peace for all humanity”. Francis also sent a letter to the bishop of Hiroshima, Alexis Mitsuru Shirahama, on the occasion of the G7 summit taking place in that city. Bergoglio wanted to reiterate “the firm conviction of the Holy See that the use of atomic energy for war purposes is, today more than ever, a crime, not only against man and his dignity, but against any possibility of future in our common home. It is to that future that responsible men and women now look with concern, especially in the wake of the experience of a global pandemic and the persistence of armed conflicts in several regions, including the devastating war being fought on Ukrainian soil. The events of recent years have made it clear that only together, in brotherhood and solidarity, can our human family try to heal the wounds and build a just and peaceful world“. Francis hopes “that the G7 summit in Hiroshima proves of a forward-looking vision in laying the foundations for lasting peace and long-term stable and sustainable security”. This is exactly the mission entrusted to Zuppi.

