Many streets in Banja Luka will not have electricity tomorrow due to planned works in several places, it was reported from “Elektrokrajina”.

As it was said, parts of the streets Bulevar vojvoda Stepa Stepanović, Bulevar Desanka Maksimović, Slobodan Kusturić, Majka Jugović, Jovan Jančić, Kosta Jarić, Milica Stojadinović Srpkinja, Sime Miljuša, Cerska, Jug Bogdan, Serbian volunteers, Serbian insurgents, Dr. Vojislav will remain without power. Đede Kecmanović, Josif Pančić and Stevan Prvovenčani (from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.), parts of the settlements Ramići, Mišin Han, Dragočaj, Šalići and Strajani (from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), part of Sime Miljuša street, February 7, King Aleksandar I Karađorđević, Mira Alečković , Mlađe Ćusić and Brkovića road and part of the Drakulić settlement (from 9 to 11).

In addition to these parts of Banjaluka, parts of Branislava Nušić, Jovica Savinovića, Kralja Tvrtko Kotromanića, Kupreška, Ljubica Mrkonjić, Ljubijski rudara, Zora Kovačević and Blagoj Parović streets will also be without electricity, as well as part of the Tunjica settlement (from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), parts of Davida streets Štrpca, Fruškogorsk, Ivan Kukuljević, Novosadsk, Ranka Šipka, Leskovačka, Natalija Jović, Bože Nikolić, Branislav Nušić, Miloš Crnjanski, Njegošev, Rada Kondić, Ljubijsk miners, Majeviček, Milan Knežina, Marija Dimić and Ivan Goran Kovačić (from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ), parts of Petar Veliki, Sarajevska, Marija Dimić, Slavko Rodić and Isaija Mitrović streets and part of the Stričići neighborhood (from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), and parts of the Debeljaci, Ponir and Bijeli Potok neighborhoods (from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.).

