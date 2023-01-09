Source title: Strengthening capacity deployment and enlarging airlines on popular routes to ensure Spring Festival travel

The civil aviation department has recently actively guided airlines to arrange flight plans scientifically and rationally. Major airlines have strengthened capacity deployment, increased popular routes, and strived to meet the significantly increased passenger travel demand during the Spring Festival travel season. The reporter learned from China Southern Airlines: In order to ensure the travel of passengers during the Spring Festival travel season, China Southern Airlines Group (including Xiamen Airlines) plans to operate more than 100,000 flights during the Spring Festival travel season, with an average daily planned flight volume of nearly 2,800. In order to improve the flight experience of the majority of passengers, China Southern Airlines has launched wide-body aircraft in Hainan and other hot markets, with an average of about 120 flights per day during peak periods. In the future, China Southern Airlines will continue to optimize the launch of wide-body aircraft on popular routes in light of market demand. In addition, the reporter learned from China Eastern Airlines: China Eastern Airlines is doing its best to organize transportation and guarantee services. This year, it plans to invest 753 aircraft in the Spring Festival travel season. It plans to operate more than 2,900 flights per day. It has recovered to 87% of the level of the 2019 Spring Festival travel season. Spring Airlines, Hainan Airlines and other major airlines are also strengthening their capacity deployment to ensure Spring Festival travel.

