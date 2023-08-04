strengths and weaknesses of offers under 10 euros per month

Mobile telephony: with offers for less than 10 euros per month there are 110 GB but few additional services

The mobile telephony market is full of operators and tariffs on which to bet to activate a SIM with minutes, SMS and Giga at a good price. To direct the choices of users, in many cases, there is a real psychological threshold: the monthly fee of less than 10 euros.

L’survey by the Observatory SOStariffe.it and Segugio.it last May analyzed the current state of the mobile telephony market to highlight the differences between offers for less than 10 euros and offers with a “double-digit” fee, considering both the composition of the monthly bundle (minutes, SMS and Giga ) that the ancillary services included. The offers for less than 10 euros have 110 GB for 7.61 euros per month. Only in 7% of cases it is possible to access 5G.

When choosing a new one mobile phone offer, one of the main elements to consider is the monthly fee. The market is increasingly divided into two macro-groups of offers. On the one hand there are the rates of less than 10 euros per month which represent the solution chosen by most users. On the other hand, however, we find rates with a “double-digit” fee and, therefore, equal to or greater than 10 euros per month. These offers have a richer bundle and guarantee a series of additional benefits.

The new survey by the SOStariffe.it and Segugio.it Observatory takes into consideration the current state of the telephony market, analyzing the differences between offers for less than 10 euros a month and offers with a fee equal to or higher than this psychological threshold. The study examined the composition of the average bundle of these two types of tariffs to then verify which additional services characterize the offers with fees exceeding 10 euros per month.

Offers for less than 10 euros per month: lots of Giga at a reduced cost

The data collected by the Observatory confirms that, on average, the mobile phone tariffs available in May 2023 present a bundle made up of 2,860 minutes, 1,872 SMS and 129 GB with a periodic cost of 10.14 euros per month. Compared to last January survey of the Observatory there is an increase in the Giga included (they were 114 GB in January) as well as an increase in the average fee (which in January was equal to 9.74 euros per month).

By dividing the offers into two macro-groups, one made up of offers with fees of less than 10 euros per month and one of offers with fees equal to or greater than this threshold, it is possible to obtain an even more detailed picture of the current market. The threshold of 10 euros per month continues to represent a real barrier which, for many consumers, differentiates affordable rates from overpriced ones.

The offers for less than 10 euros per month, in addition to presenting a much lower fee (7.61 euros against 16.64 euros), guarantee less Giga per month (110 GB against 134 GB) compared to tariffs with a “double-digit” fee . Choosing a rate of less than 10 euros, therefore, allows you to spend, on average, 9.03 euros less each month, giving up “only” 24 GB.

The differences in terms of minutes and SMS included are negligible since, for both groups, there is the possibility of accessing unlimited tariff plans for both calls and messages. The differences between the two macro-groups of offers and the comparison with the market average are shown in the table below.

OFFERS MINUTES SMS GIGA FEE Offers of less than 10 euros per month 2,822 1,428 110 GB 7.61 € The “average” offer on the market 2,767 1,671 129 GB 10.14 € Offers of 10 euros or more per month 2,860 1,872 134 GB 16 €.64

SOStariffe.it surveys of May 2023

Lots of convenience but few additional services included: 5G is only available in 7% of offers

Choosing an offer for less than 10 euros per month therefore entails a slightly reduced data bundle but amply sufficient to meet the needs of most users. However, offers for less than 10 euros a month often result in a series of renunciations. In fact, this group of offers offers the possibility of accessing additional services only in a few cases.

For example, only 7% of the total includes 5G among tariffs of less than 10 euros per month. The new generation mobile network, on the other hand, is already included in 52% of offers with a fee of 10 euros or more. To access 5G while remaining below 10 euros of monthly expenditure, therefore, the options are still few.

This is because most virtual operators (covering 78% of offers in this price range) do not yet have 5G. Above the threshold of the survey, however, virtual operators have a lower weight (representing 52% of the offers) and 5G becomes much more widespread.

It should also be noted that choosing a rate of less than 10 euros also entails other sacrifices: in fact, this type of rate only allows you to buy a smartphone in installments in 23% of cases. By choosing a rate of at least 10 euros, however, this percentage rises to 56%. The same goes for eSIMs, accessible only with 32% of offers for less than 10 euros against 56% of offers with a fee of at least 10 euros.

Also to take advantage of the fixed + mobile convergence advantages (choosing the same operator for both services in order to access additional bonuses) the options for less than 10 euros are reduced. Only 20% of rates of less than 10 euros provide for this possibility, while 52% of rates of more than 10 euros can be included in a landline + mobile promotion.

