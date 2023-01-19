Home World Strike in France against pension reform at 64: what’s going on
World

Strike in France against pension reform at 64: what’s going on

by admin
Strike in France against pension reform at 64: what’s going on

PARIS. With the strike of the trade unions against the pension reform, the “Black Thursday” of the French began today. Arms crossed to protest against the extension of the retirement age from 62 to 64 are the employees of many transport sectors: from the railway workers of the SNCF and the RATP (the capital’s transport network) to the traffic controllers at the airports and those of public transport in many cities, starting with Paris. The unrest also involves schools, hospitals, as well as refineries and petrol stations.

On the latter front, according to the National Confederation of Labor (CGT) between 70 and 100% of the employees of most of the TotalEnergies refineries are on strike. “Everywhere, shipments have been suspended,” said Eric Sellini, the union’s national coordinator for TotalEnergies. “Nothing enters or leaves” these structures, assured the trade unionist. According to an initial point of the CGT, in the morning shifts at the La Me’de biorefinery, the fuel depot in Flanders, near Dunkirk, and in the petrochemical plant at Carling (Moselle), 100% of the workers joined the strike. In the refinery of Donges (Loire-Atlantique) 95% crossed arms and in that of Normandy 80%, while the crews of the refinery of Feyzin (Rhone) were on strike for more than 70%.

Meanwhile in many cities – from Nice to Ajaccio, but also in Lorient, Vannes, Maubeuge and Cambrai – marches have started. The main one, in Paris, will move in the early afternoon.

The Ministry of the Interior has mobilized 10,000 policemen and gendarmes to face a mobilization which, according to the unions, will reach one million participants.

See also  Vienna Treaty activated, Kiev: "Moscow motivates the troops in Ukraine and Crimea"

You may also like

Transport, schools, hospitals: France stops against the pension...

Who will be better in the competition between...

Cardinal Grech encourages faithful to learn from Pope...

Iraq, crowd in front of the stadium: two...

Ukraine latest news. Plane alert across the country

Is it true that we no longer know...

Great Britain: Russian influences in the Brexit vote....

Who is Jacinda Ardern – the Republic

The Prime Minister of New Zealand choked up...

That’s who Sam Altman is, the inventor of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy