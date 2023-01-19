PARIS. With the strike of the trade unions against the pension reform, the “Black Thursday” of the French began today. Arms crossed to protest against the extension of the retirement age from 62 to 64 are the employees of many transport sectors: from the railway workers of the SNCF and the RATP (the capital’s transport network) to the traffic controllers at the airports and those of public transport in many cities, starting with Paris. The unrest also involves schools, hospitals, as well as refineries and petrol stations.

On the latter front, according to the National Confederation of Labor (CGT) between 70 and 100% of the employees of most of the TotalEnergies refineries are on strike. “Everywhere, shipments have been suspended,” said Eric Sellini, the union’s national coordinator for TotalEnergies. “Nothing enters or leaves” these structures, assured the trade unionist. According to an initial point of the CGT, in the morning shifts at the La Me’de biorefinery, the fuel depot in Flanders, near Dunkirk, and in the petrochemical plant at Carling (Moselle), 100% of the workers joined the strike. In the refinery of Donges (Loire-Atlantique) 95% crossed arms and in that of Normandy 80%, while the crews of the refinery of Feyzin (Rhone) were on strike for more than 70%.

Meanwhile in many cities – from Nice to Ajaccio, but also in Lorient, Vannes, Maubeuge and Cambrai – marches have started. The main one, in Paris, will move in the early afternoon.

The Ministry of the Interior has mobilized 10,000 policemen and gendarmes to face a mobilization which, according to the unions, will reach one million participants.