The Zenica miners headed towards the M-17 highway where, as they announced, they will block traffic and stay until the account of the “Zenica” Brown Coal Mine is unblocked, which is why they were not paid their salary and a hot meal for February.

Source: N1/screenshot

The miners, after a sleepless night, this morning gave another deadline to the City Administration of Zenica to solve the blockage of accounts with “Elektroprivreda BiH” and the Administration of the Brown Coal Mine “Zenica”, and since this did not happen by 10:00 a.m., they decided to head for the main road , where he will remain until the account is unblocked, federal media reports.

The President of the “Zenica” Brown Coal Mine Union, Elvedin Avdić, requested that the miners finish all their activities and return to the Miners’ House, but the gathered people turned a deaf ear to this, and headed for the main road.

The miners invited their families to join them in the protest rally.

Yesterday, the City Council of Zenica unanimously agreed to the Mayor and the City Administration to unblock the account of the “Zenica” Brown Coal Mine as soon as possible.

It was also agreed that in the next 30 days, a solution will be found with “Elektroprivreda”, Rudnik and the City Administration as to how the debt of Rudnik to the city of Zenica will be paid.

The mine owes the city about three million KM for default interest for the previously paid debt for compensation for city land.

(SRNA)

