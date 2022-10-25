Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 24th. Topic: Strive to Create a Brighter Tomorrow——The International Community Hotly Discusses General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech at the Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee with Chinese and Foreign Journalists

Xinhua News Agency reporter

“Through the joint efforts of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups, we have built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way as scheduled, and achieved the first centenary goal. Now, we are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, towards the second centenary goal. March, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.”

At noon on the 23rd, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, who was just elected at the first plenary meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, delivered an important speech when meeting members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee with Chinese and foreign journalists.

The blueprint has been drawn, the horn has been sounded, and the world‘s attention is focused on China. The international community generally believes that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech once again emphasized the need to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. It is believed that the Communist Party of China will unite and lead the Chinese people to continuously write a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and create a new chapter for the world with its own development. More opportunities.

Energetic and embark on a new journey

When meeting with Chinese and foreign reporters, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that on the new journey, we must always maintain a high-spirited and progressive state of mind. We must work hard and take responsibility, promote the modernization of Marxism in China with a stronger historical initiative, continue to write a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and strive to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“The development blueprint formulated by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China leads China‘s future development. This is not only a major event for China, but also the focus of global attention.” Kampei, president of the Lao Phat Lao News Agency, has been paying attention to China‘s development for a long time. Report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. After listening to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech when meeting with Chinese and foreign reporters, he said: “The Communist Party of China has led the Chinese people to achieve the first centenary goal and is heading for the second centenary goal. As a socialist friendly neighbor, we are very I am glad to see the brilliant achievements of Chinese-style modernization, and I believe that Chinese-style modernization will achieve even greater achievements, inspiring and inspiring more countries.”

William Jones, the Washington bureau chief of the American “Global Strategic Information” magazine, paid close attention to the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The determination and will demonstrated above can provide a powerful impetus for China to overcome various challenges and achieve its development goals.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech when meeting with Chinese and foreign journalists left a deep impression on Dmitry Novikov, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia. He believes that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech is very important, and the world once again sees the firm will and bright prospects to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. He pointed out: “The key to China‘s great achievements lies in adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, which is leading the Chinese people to write a new chapter in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.”

“We are full of hope for China‘s future development.” Ali Shivni, the former Egyptian ambassador to China, said after reading General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at a meeting with Chinese and foreign journalists, the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people have perseverance and perseverance, bury their heads With the spirit of hard work and great dreams, I believe that the Communist Party of China will lead the Chinese people to work hard towards the grand goal of China‘s future development.

Relying on the people to create new historical achievements

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that on the new journey, we must always insist that everything is for the people and everything depends on the people.

In this regard, the former Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Antonio Artur Sagna, said with deep emotion: “There is an extraordinary bond between the Communist Party of China and the people. The Communist Party of China has always put the people at the center and considered the interests of the people.” Former African dignitaries said that he was a witness to the development and prosperity of China and that the people lived and work in peace and contentment. From his many visits to China and his long-term observation of China, he came to the conclusion that the Communist Party of China is a truly people-centered party.

Robert Griffiths, general secretary of the Communist Party of England, highly praised the Communist Party of China for always formulating development strategies with the people at the center and insisting that the interests of the people are above everything else. “I have seen the improvement of living standards, housing and educational conditions of people across China, the striking modern transportation system, and the proud expressions of the Chinese people,” Griffith said.

“The Communist Party of China came from the people, and the people first is its fundamental position.” Hanat Baisek, president of the Kazakhstan-China Trade Promotion Association, commented. He pointed out that China‘s development of people’s democracy in the whole process and the realization of common prosperity for all the people are the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization.

Singapore political commentator Ong Tak Sang was deeply impressed by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s remarks in his meeting with Chinese and foreign reporters that “looking forward to the future, we still have to rely on the people to create new historical achievements”. Weng Desheng believes that China‘s measures to reduce poverty and promote sustainable development show a different path from the model of Western countries. China adheres to the people-centered development philosophy, and continues to work hard in areas such as education for the young, education for learning, income for work, medical care for the sick, care for the elderly, housing for living, and support for the weak, so as to ensure people’s livelihood. Guarantee achievements have been tested by practice and recognized by the people. “The Communist Party of China leads the Chinese people and will continue to create new brilliance,” he said.

In the self-revolution of continuous vigor and vitality

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that on the new journey, we must always promote the party’s self-revolution. In the face of new challenges and new tests on the new journey, we must be highly vigilant, always keep the sobriety and prudence of rushing for the exam, and continue to push forward the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, so that the century-old party will continue to flourish in the self-revolution, always Become the most reliable and strong backbone of the Chinese people.

Gu Qingyang, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, pointed out that continuous advancement of development through self-revolution, based on China‘s national conditions and absorbing advanced experience from many countries are important factors for the achievements of the Chinese Communist Party in leading the Chinese people to promote modernization. The speeches of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping made important expositions on the achievements of the modernization of Marxism in China, which reflected the will and ability of the Communist Party of China to rejuvenate and keep innovating on the road of theoretical innovation.

Nguyen Vinh Quang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association and Senior Advisor of the Center for the Development of Strategic and International Relations, has been paying attention to China‘s development and participated in the translation of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” and other books. Ruan Rongguang pointed out that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has continued to promote strict governance of the party in an all-round way, and the CPC’s governing capacity and level have been continuously enhanced.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech shows the firm determination and will of the Chinese Communist Party to persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party.” Robert Lawrence Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation of the United States, said that China will encounter challenges in the future, and always remain sober , It is very important to continuously enhance the capacity building of the ruling party.

“The Communist Party of China has made remarkable and impressive achievements in comprehensively and strictly governing the party in recent years.” Wan Sai, editor-in-chief of the People’s Daily, the central organ of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, said that the Communist Party of China is good at learning and innovation, constantly summing up experience and exploring way forward. “I believe that the Communist Party of China will lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution, create a new situation in domestic construction, and shape a new pattern of international relations. It will continue to write success stories and lead the Chinese people to achieve the second centenary goal.”

Work together to create a better future for the world

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that on the new journey, we must always carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind. The world today faces unprecedented challenges. We have always maintained that the future and destiny of mankind should be grasped and decided by the people of all countries in the world. As long as the world works together, all countries can live in harmony, cooperate for win-win results, and work together to create a better future for the world. We will work with people of all countries to promote the common values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom for all mankind, maintain world peace, promote world development, and continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech expresses the aspirations of most countries in the world. Only in international relations featuring harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation can countries truly independently choose their own development paths and effectively respond to common challenges.” Saudi Arabia News Hussain Shamari, Director of the International Media Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, “The world is undergoing profound changes, and it is imperative to promote the common values ​​of all mankind, safeguard peace and promote development. China‘s promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind is gaining more and more attention. State support will play a powerful role in promoting world peace and development.”

Liazid Benhami, Vice Chairman of the France-China Friendship Association in Paris, France, has visited many cities and regions in China and has continued to publish articles on China and France-China cooperation in French media. “China actively promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and joins hands with the international community to jointly address global challenges with a responsible attitude towards all mankind. The history of human society proves that unilateralism cannot solve any international crisis.” Benhami agreed with General Secretary Xi Jinping very much. In his speech, he once again emphasized the promotion of the common values ​​of all mankind. He pointed out that on a series of major global issues such as promoting common development and protecting the environment, China has continuously provided the world with Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions.

Ease, chairman of the Royal Institute of East-West Strategic Studies, highly agrees with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s assertion that “China‘s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world‘s development also needs China.” He pointed out that China‘s joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative has benefited many countries. Development initiatives and global security initiatives allow the whole world to participate and make positive contributions to world peace and development. At the same time, China‘s own development has also gained stronger impetus.

“The world pattern is evolving at an accelerated pace, and it is clear that no country can deal with the challenges brought about by these changes alone.” Ivona Rajvac, deputy director of the Serbian Institute of International Political Economy, believes that countries should promote the common values ​​of all mankind , uphold multilateralism, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. China‘s global development initiative and global security initiative have injected new impetus into the international community’s response to challenges while promoting peace and development.