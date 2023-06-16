Home » Strong earthquake in France: also felt in London, earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strongest since 2019
World

Strong earthquake in France: also felt in London, earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strongest since 2019

by admin
  1. Strong earthquake in France: also felt in London, earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strongest since 2019 Virgil News
  2. Strong earthquake in France, quake of magnitude 5.3: felt as far as London Fanpage.it
  3. France earthquake, 4.9 magnitude shock between Bordeaux and Nantes The weather
  4. A magnitude 5.3 earthquake felt in western France breaking latest news – Italian Agency
  5. Earthquake today in France, shock of magnitude 5.8: “Also felt in Italy”. It is the most powerful since 2002 leggo.it
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Germany, the minimum wage goes from 9.82 to 12 euros since October

You may also like

Shipwreck in Greece, Staderini (MSF): “Some survivors have...

Is watermelon really fattening? Here’s how much sugar...

new titles are for Series X|S only

Bruce Brown blames Jokic for hangover | Sport

How long can Israel keep insulting its benefactors...

Municipality of Palermo, the junta approves the estimated...

Xi Jinping to Bill Gates: «I have always...

CASACOR São Paulo launches yearbook 2023 – MONDO...

Mummy found in Peru in a landfill: it...

Missing teenager found in Belgrade | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy