Home World Strong earthquake in northwestern Turkey, at least 35 injured. Fear and damaged buildings
World

Strong earthquake in northwestern Turkey, at least 35 injured. Fear and damaged buildings

by admin
Strong earthquake in northwestern Turkey, at least 35 injured. Fear and damaged buildings

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded at 4.08 local time (2.08 in Italy) in north-western Turkey. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had its hypocenter less than 10 kilometers deep and its epicenter 15 km from Duzce, about 230 km from Istanbul and 240 from Ankara.

The Turkish authorities have declared that the epicenter of the earthquake was the district of Golyaka, in the province of Duzce, but it was also felt in Istanbul. The first images showed people covered in blankets outside their homes during the early morning hours.

In a post on Twitter, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca specified that “32 injured were registered in the province of Duzce, one in Istanbul, one in Bolu and another in Zonguldak”. And, always on Twitter. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said “no reports of loss of life have reached the emergency services”. Even Faruk Ozlu, the mayor of Duzce, the city closest to the epicenter of the quake, confirmed on Turkish TV that there are currently no victims.

“It was a powerful shock, we all felt it – explained Ozlu to the Ntv broadcaster -. Residents of the province rushed into the open. Electricity supplies have gone down everywhere. At the moment, according to our information, there have been no deaths. Other consequences are under evaluation.

See also  Libya, two ministers kidnapped on the day the new government was sworn in

You may also like

Credit Suisse expects pre-tax loss of up to...

South Korean female reporter was forced to hold...

Usa, twins born from frozen embryos 30 years...

NASA: By 2030, scientists may live on the...

Israel: two explosions in Jerusalem, 1 dead and...

Major oil-producing countries say plans to cut output...

Two explosions in Jerusalem, one near a bus...

Jerusalem, two explosions near a bus stop: one...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev accuses: the Russians have...

The “shortest” country in the world is full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy