A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded at 4.08 local time (2.08 in Italy) in north-western Turkey. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had its hypocenter less than 10 kilometers deep and its epicenter 15 km from Duzce, about 230 km from Istanbul and 240 from Ankara.

The Turkish authorities have declared that the epicenter of the earthquake was the district of Golyaka, in the province of Duzce, but it was also felt in Istanbul. The first images showed people covered in blankets outside their homes during the early morning hours.

In a post on Twitter, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca specified that “32 injured were registered in the province of Duzce, one in Istanbul, one in Bolu and another in Zonguldak”. And, always on Twitter. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said “no reports of loss of life have reached the emergency services”. Even Faruk Ozlu, the mayor of Duzce, the city closest to the epicenter of the quake, confirmed on Turkish TV that there are currently no victims.

“It was a powerful shock, we all felt it – explained Ozlu to the Ntv broadcaster -. Residents of the province rushed into the open. Electricity supplies have gone down everywhere. At the moment, according to our information, there have been no deaths. Other consequences are under evaluation.