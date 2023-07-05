Home » Strong earthquake in Sicily, fear among residents
World

Strong earthquake in Sicily, fear among residents

by admin
Strong earthquake in Sicily, fear among residents

by palermolive.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Strong earthquake shock in Sicily, in the Messina area. A magnitude 4.0 quake was recorded shortly after 6 this morning, 5 kilometers south-east of Cesarò, in the province of Messina. The epicenter was located at a depth of 19km. reporting it is the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. The earthquake, according to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Strong earthquake in Sicily, fear among residents appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

