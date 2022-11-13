Listen to the audio version of the article

There was one strong explosion in the center of Istanbullocated in Istiklal Avenue, a very popular avenue of the city. A video posted on social media shows the moment of the explosion: a loud bang is heard, flames rise and hundreds of people escape.

Other footage shows ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Still others show some seriously injured.

According to an initial budget, destined to worsen, 6 people died and at least 53 were injured. This was announced by the governor of the Turkish city Ali Yerlikaya. While the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking of the explosion, he defines it as “an attack”.

Erdogan: “A cowardly attack”

It was a “cowardly attack” that hit the center of Istanbul this afternoon, the Turkish president underlined during a press conference held at Ataturk airport before flying to Bali for the G20.

“There is a smell of terrorism here. There is a suspicion that a woman played a role, ”said Erdogan. “Our nation rest assured that perpetrators will be punished as they deserve,” he added.