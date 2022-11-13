Home World Strong explosion in the center of Istanbul: 6 dead and 53 injured. Erdogan: “A cowardly attack”
World

Strong explosion in the center of Istanbul: 6 dead and 53 injured. Erdogan: “A cowardly attack”

by admin
Strong explosion in the center of Istanbul: 6 dead and 53 injured. Erdogan: “A cowardly attack”

There was one strong explosion in the center of Istanbullocated in Istiklal Avenue, a very popular avenue of the city. A video posted on social media shows the moment of the explosion: a loud bang is heard, flames rise and hundreds of people escape.

Other footage shows ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Still others show some seriously injured.

According to an initial budget, destined to worsen, 6 people died and at least 53 were injured. This was announced by the governor of the Turkish city Ali Yerlikaya. While the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking of the explosion, he defines it as “an attack”.

Erdogan: “A cowardly attack”

It was a “cowardly attack” that hit the center of Istanbul this afternoon, the Turkish president underlined during a press conference held at Ataturk airport before flying to Bali for the G20.

Find out more

“There is a smell of terrorism here. There is a suspicion that a woman played a role, ”said Erdogan. “Our nation rest assured that perpetrators will be punished as they deserve,” he added.

See also  The ECB slows down pandemic purchases

You may also like

Will Nancy Pelosi be coming to be an...

Istanbul, serious explosion in the shopping street. At...

Istanbul, explosion in the center: “There are dead”....

Cop27, from the climate crisis to the food...

Paris confirms: “We will not take 3,000 migrants...

Israel, Netanyahu received formal government office

Netanyahu: “The people chose me, I’ll be everyone’s...

Midtern, the Democrats also win in Nevada and...

G20, Biden sees Xi: “I am in a...

US-China, Taiwan’s knot and economic-trade relations at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy