strong storm surprises New York city

strong storm surprises New York city – Corriere TV

On Friday 29 September the water submerged the streets and caused traffic to go haywire

Intense rain, a real “deluge” according to some social media users who shared some videos online of the flooded streets and of public transport and private cars in difficulty. On Friday 29 September, just before 9 in the morning, an intense storm hit especially the Brooklyn and Queens areas, forcing the MTA (the local transport authority) to also close some flooded subway stations and suspend some city train lines .
As seen in the images, citizens were surprised by the rain that some even defined as “worse than Hurricane Ida” (the category 4 hurricane that reached the Atlantic coast of the United States at the end of August 2021).

September 29, 2023 – Updated September 29, 2023, 4:46 pm

