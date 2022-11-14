Three people died and two others were injured at the main campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville after a shooter, currently identified as a university student, opened fire in the past few hours. The authorities are looking for the suspect. CNN reports it citing a statement from the president of the university, Jim Ryan.

UVA Alert: SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A BLACK MAN, WEARING A BURGANDY JACKET OR HOODIE, BLUE JEANS, RED SHOES. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

The university’s security department has published an online notice stating that police are hunting down a suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, who is considered “armed and dangerous”. No casualties are currently reported. A student who was in her dorm near Culbreth Road said she heard six shots fired, the Times-Dispatch reported.