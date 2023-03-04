The parents of the students who ended up in hospital in various provinces of Iran, for what in all respects appears to be mass poisoning, took to the streets to protest in Tehran and in various other cities of the country.

Iran, still poisoned girls: "Help! I can't breathe". Dramatic rescue videos

The fear that as the days go by becomes a certainty is that it is a real campaign, according to some aimed at hitting female education. Numerous videos on social media and local media reported a spontaneous demonstration by the girls’ families in front of the Ministry of Education in the capital.

Among the slogans chanted «Revolutionary Guards, Basij, you are like ISIS!”». Other similar protests in other cities including Rasht. This protest comes at a delicate moment for Iran, after months of repressed anti-government marches in blood by the regime.

Young people and women in general have been at the forefront of the movement calling for an end to the obligation to fly and, in fact, of the Islamic Republic. Social media in Farsi is filled with photos of girls feeling sick in school and fainting, palpitating or feeling nauseous. The UN yesterday asked for a transparent investigation into the suspected attacks and countries such as Germany and the USA have expressed concern. Tehran has promised to investigate, but has warned foreign countries not to interfere.