by palermolive.it – ​​31 minutes ago

An intense morning, between reflections on the role of women in contemporary society and a comparison of ideas on art as a vehicle of social growth and a powerful means of interpreting reality. The students, mostly girls, of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Students visiting the “Centro d’arte Raffaello” in Palermo appeared 31 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».