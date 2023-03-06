[The Epoch Times, March 06, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Linda compiles and reports) Eating sugar may be harmful to health, and the fear of sugar leads to dependence on “artificial sugar”, and a new study finds : People with high levels of the artificial sweetener “erythritol” in their blood have twice the risk of heart disease or stroke.

A popular artificial sweetener called erythritol has been linked to blood clotting, heart attack, stroke and death, according to a study published Feb. 27 in the journal Nature Medicine. related. People who are prone to heart disease, such as those with diabetes, double their risk of heart attack and stroke if they have high levels of erythritol in their blood.

Erythritol and other artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame and saccharin, are common substitutes for sugar in low-calorie, low-carb, and ketogenic foods. Sugar-free foods containing erythritol are often recommended for people with diabetes, metabolic syndrome, or obesity to help them control their sugar and calorie intake.

Erythritol, which can be called a “natural” sweetener, has grown in popularity in recent years because it occurs in small amounts in the human body and in fruits and vegetables. In 2022, a report by research firm NielsenIQ found that sales of products containing erythritol increased by 43% in two years; and that products containing the “natural sweetener” increased by 91%.

“Sweeteners such as erythritol have been extremely popular in recent years, but more research is needed on their long-term effects,” said senior author Stanley Hazen, chair of the Lerner Institute’s Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences “Cardiovascular disease develops over time and heart disease is the leading cause of death globally. There is a need to ensure that what we put in our stomachs is not a hidden driver,” said Dr.

The new study looked at more than 4,000 people undergoing cardiac evaluations in the United States and Europe and found that those with higher blood levels of erythritol had a relative increased risk of heart attack, stroke or death.

In preclinical studies, some evidence was also found that erythritol increases thrombosis. To this end, the team studied adding erythritol to whole blood or to isolated platelets. The role of platelets in the blood is to aggregate together to stop bleeding. Studies have found that erythritol makes it easier for platelets to activate and form blood clots.

“The level of risk is not small,” Hasson told CNN. “Those in the top quartile of blood erythritol had twice the risk of heart disease and stroke compared with those in the bottom quartile, which is on par with the strongest cardiac risk factors, such as diabetes.”

Erythritol is produced by fermenting corn, and its sweetness is about 70% of sugar. After eating, due to poor metabolism of the human body, it will enter the blood, and then excreted through urine, the human body itself will naturally produce a small amount of erythritol, Therefore, the extra added portion will accumulate in the body.

The study authors note that follow-up studies are needed to confirm whether the results apply to a broad population. In addition, some limitations of the study were pointed out, such as: erythritol is associated rather than causal in pathogenesis.

“Studies have shown that when participants consumed a beverage containing a large amount of erythritol, it significantly increased blood erythritol levels within a few days – well above the level that would enhance blood clotting. Further safety studies are urgently needed. Important, particularly the long-term effects of erythritol on the risk of heart attack and stroke, especially in those at higher risk of cardiovascular disease.” ◇

