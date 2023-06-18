Study: ‘Humans have extracted so much water from underground that the Earth’s axis has shifted’

14
LONDON – Humans have extracted so much water from underground that the Earth’s axis has shifted eastward by nearly a metre. This was revealed by research by scientists from the University of Seoul cited by the American information site Axios. In the future, the phenomenon could affect the climate of our planet, altering its seasons.
For the moment, what has been found by South Korean scholars has not caused climate change.
