Home » Study: ‘Humans have extracted so much water from underground that the Earth’s axis has shifted’
World

Study: ‘Humans have extracted so much water from underground that the Earth’s axis has shifted’

by admin
Study: ‘Humans have extracted so much water from underground that the Earth’s axis has shifted’

LONDON – Humans have extracted so much water from underground that the Earth’s axis has shifted eastward by nearly a metre. This was revealed by research by scientists from the University of Seoul cited by the American information site Axios. In the future, the phenomenon could affect the climate of our planet, altering its seasons.

For the moment, what has been found by South Korean scholars has not caused climate change.

See also  Ukrainian head of EU relations: "The possibility of Ukraine's neutrality is dead after Bucha"

You may also like

Violent tornadoes in Texas, the devastation filmed by...

Udinese News | Criscitiello: “If the alternative is...

Fumio Kishida returns to Waseda University to give...

Philippines, ferry on fire with 120 people on...

MILORAD TOMIC, THE WITNESS OF A TIME About...

Serbia, protests against President Vukic – Corriere TV

Fumio Kishida returns to Waseda University to give...

Switzerland’s green turnaround: towards the «Yes» in the...

Shooting in Pennsylvania: an officer and a wanted...

Viterbo, landslide of an embankment behind the restaurant:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy