Stupid Fuckin’ People “Rey de idiotas” (2023)

A couple of years ago, we already reviewed that one here “The Idiots Have the Power” (2021) with which Stupid Fuckin’ People they made themselves known. So, we went to great lengths with explanations about the band: who they were, where they came from, what deodorant they used, if any. Even, as is our custom (ugly, for many) we went through the hills (of Úbeda, I think) and even talked about the Bellrays. It’s not that I remember; I just searched for it and read it again. More than anything, for responsibility; Then someone goes and tells the same thing again.

So, now, I think, it is appropriate to take all that for granted and known and stick only to what matters, which is what they have recorded: the eleven songs that they have grouped into this second full-length. I tell you that they have titled it “King of Idiots”, which was recorded months ago at Haritz Harreguy and was mastered by Víctor García at Ultramarinos. For now, you have it digitally, but notice that I take it seriously and I have made sure to stay up to date to share with you the joy of knowing (they announced it recently) that we will have vinyl, thanks to the fact that the good people of Cassette Productions. It will be good to have it physically, among other things, to enjoy, in panoramic view, the graphic art of Guillermo Casanova, so that you can better appreciate his color palette and the details that he always adds in his works.

None of the eleven cuts exceed four fingers deep, but they enter well and deep, causing wounds, because their pulse does not tremble when they puncture. We put it the same in the short review, which has already been published: that, we said, a continuity is appreciated; rather, we would speak of confirmation. They continue with their social and musical study of idiocy. There you see that they are going the same way. Furthermore, the mood and tone is similar. They walk, without problems, through the frontiers of punk-rock and they do it with a firm step and without taking shortcuts. However, there are also changes. The clearest: they switch to Spanish and even Basque. The letters gain nuances. They do not fall into pamphleteery, although they maintain their committed character. The ranges are also appreciated in music, where not everything is pinion percussion and vein distortion.

Well-cooked punk-rock, with the rehashing of a fatty rhythmic base and well-cooked speed, can be seen in “Mission Suicide”; as is also seen in “Enemigo faithful” or “Aguacero”, although this one has a different beginning, with drums and bass attracting the blizzard; or in “Destroyer”, where the strings go from the tense to the epic; or in the indomitable intensity of “Very Tense.” In that continuous line, I would also include the story of “Sierra Sam”, original because who could expect someone to dedicate a song (although it later transcends that context) to the anthropomorphic doll that we have seen crash so many times in videos that tested safety. In the phrasing of the verse before the chorus they remind us a lot of the Tiparrakers’ particular way of singing. In general, all these songs seem to delve more clearly into what they already cultivated before, which here they continue to practice with straight lines and a good pulse: in the bridges they give air and brightness; the choruses in the choruses emphasize the message; the rhythmic base prints the inflection.

In any case, there are variations and nuances: of language and structure in “Ezetz”, for example. They get closer to rock and roll in “Seguiremos en pie”, with the guitars raising the tone to underpin the anthem status. In “Cada y más Viejo”, the voice takes on an almost confessional air that enriches the spontaneous accent. The bass lines burnish the rage that is growing. In “King of Idiots”, the opening riff remains hypnotic and absolute throughout a song that, from the beginning, leaves you phrases to show off on murals: “I don’t want to be a hero, I don’t want to be a god” . I’m crazy and I anticipate that this song could be the typical spiked breeze that at concerts leads you to raise your fist and snap your neck following the breathing of the drums. “Ansiedad” brings three minutes of directness that intervene in the rhythm until the scream breaks out and runs amok; a long prologue of almost a minute that conveys very well the emotional tone of what is going to be told later. Just as, later, we appreciate how music symbolically registers that noisy chaos in the head. Furthermore, they like that they call it war, but more so that they do not stick to what is emblematic and call it by its name.

Paul Crutzen proposed, long ago, that we should change the name of the geological epoch in which we lived. He proposed the Anthropocene as a term that illustrated the impact of human activities on ecosystems. Things have gone so far that, for some, it is not enough and they look for even uglier terms that really expose the greed and forcefulness of our stupidity. I like the one by Max Cafard, who collected it in a poem, “Welcome to the Idiocene.” Yes, the idiocene. The Pleistocene is behind us, the Holocene too, we live in the age of idiocy. In the idiocene. Surely Cafard would be cool with this album, right?

