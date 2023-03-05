Borussia Dortmund just spent the night at the top of the Bundesliga.

Source: RONALD WITTEK/EPA

The Bayern players defeated the Stuttgart team on the road and returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with three new points. The Bavarians now have 49 points, the same as Borussia Dortmund, with the team from Munich having a better goal difference.

Stuttgart – Bayern 1:2 (0:1)

/Perea 88 – De Licht 39, Čupo Moting 62/

The Bavarians took the lead in the 32nd minute when Matthias de Licht scored for 0:1. We didn’t see much excitement until halftime, so this was the final score of the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, we played very cautiously, and we saw a new goal in the 62nd minute. Miller did a great job of Čupo Moting, who scored from a great position for 0:2.

In the 88th minute, Tigao Tomas threw the ball into the guests’ penalty area, and Perea was the highest in the jump – 1:2.

Stuttgart could have had a point in stoppage time, but Tangui Koulibaly’s header went wide.

Five more Bundesliga games were played today, and the derby at the back should be singled out. In this game, Schalke defeated Bochum 2:0 away from home and leapfrogged them in the table and now occupies the 19th position.

Union Berlin did not manage to win even for the third round in a row, and slowly but surely, it is losing its connection with the top.

Bh. Augsburg national team member and soccer player Ermedin Demirović assisted in his team’s victory over Werder.

BUNDESLIGA 23RD ROUND

Today:

Augsburg – Werder 2:1 (1:1)

/Beljo 6, Majer 46 – Stage 11/

Borussia M. – Freiburg 0:0 (0:0)

Bochum – Schalke 0:2 (0:1)

/Rajman 45 ag., Bulter 79/

Mainz – Hoffenheim 1:0 (1:0)

/Bareiro 33/

Union – Cologne 0:0 (0.0)

Played yesterday:

Borussia Dortmund – Leipzig 2:1 (2:0)

/Rojs 21, Džan 39 – Forsberg 74/

Sunday:

Bajer – Herta (15.30)

Wolfsburg – Eintracht (17.30)