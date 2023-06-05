Stuttgart will remain in the Bundesliga next season Sport

Stuttgart will also play in the Bundesliga next season.

Izvor: FOCKE STRANGMANN/EPO

In the rematch of the playoff for entry into the elite, they were defeated by Stuttgart with a score of 3:1. We remind you that Stuttgart won 3:0 in the first match and practically already secured their survival in the company of the best.

HSV – STUTTGART 3:1 (1:0)

/Kitel 6 – Millet 48, 64, Silas 90+7/

The home team took the lead in the sixth minute when Kitel scored for 1:0, which turned out to be the final result of the first half.

At the very beginning of the second half, Enzo Mijo scores for the equalizer and thus probably ends the last hope of HSV fans for a place in the Bundesliga. The same player scored in the 64th minute to give Stuttgart a 1:2 lead.

We remind you that the club, which has been unsuccessfully trying to return to the elite for six years, from which it had never been relegated until then, had a place in the elite in its hands.

The celebration of the fans who had already rushed onto the field of the stadium in Sandhausen, however, was short-lived – the information arrived very quickly that until that round, third-placed Heidenheim scored two goals in stoppage time against Regensburg and sent the former European champions to third position and into the play-offs.

In addition to Heidenheim, Darmstadt will also play in the Bundesliga next season, which took the second position in the “flower”.