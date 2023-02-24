Victoria Beckham once again showed that she is a style icon.

Source: Profimedia/TOPS

Fashion icon, one of the most famous British women, Victoria Beckham on the streets of London showed that a good outfit does not need to attract too much attention. Her motto in this case is – the simpler, the more beautiful!

She wore a combination of colors that almost every woman has in her wardrobe, which exude refinement and luxury. It’s black and white! A long black coat with sharp edges and a collar, a white shirt underneath, as well as black trousers, turned up at the edges, made Victoria completely harmonious and elegantly dressed.

As an icing on the cake, she decided to complete the look with bright red heels, which contrasted with the rest of the outfit, at least in terms of color, but blended in perfectly. The heels were also cut with sharp edges, which suggests that Beckham opted for geometric style characterized by strict and sharp lines, right angles, games of colors and patterns.

A fan of natural make-up, Victoria also had reduced shades on her face this time, while she decided to let her long flowing hair down, without any styling. On top of all that, the huge black glasses on Vicoria completely “lay down”.

See how Victoria Beckham looked in the gallery:

(WORLD)