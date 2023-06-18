Stylist tips on how to always look stylish | Magazine

Stylists warn about everyday mistakes you make in dressing.

In fashion as in everything – one wrong step can create a complete disaster. There are mistakes we make every day that we are not aware of. Stylists say that this way we look cheap and old-fashioned, as well as that we can easily improve our own style. They revealed the most common mistakes they see and warned about them. Here’s what it’s all about:

Sleeve rolling instead of folding

Never roll up the sleeves several times in a row. That can look messy, and stylist Dawn Del Russo points out that simply folding them is enough. “If you are bothered by the sleeves, the best effect is achieved by folding them only once. When you unbutton the shirt, fold the sleeve by two lengths of the button,” explained the stylist.

Wrinkled materials

“If you can’t iron wrinkled clothes, don’t wear them. Details make the difference between good and bad,” said Nicole Russo, personal stylist and founder of New York-based Let’s Get You.

Pulling in a sweater or blouse all the way

Tucking a sweater or blouse all the way in can make you look bulky. Tucking in your top can be a shortcut to looking great, but there’s a catch. “Most people will pull the top all the way up, but it doesn’t look right. For sweaters, use a narrow belt that’s worn high and pull the sweater up to create the illusion of tightness,” Russo said, adding that if you’re wearing a blouse, you’re pulling up more of the material. towards the back, and then tuck into the pants.

Wrong size

Samantha Brown, a New York-based stylist, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when dressing is not appreciating the fit of their size. “Wearing something that’s too big or too small will never look stylish. Everyone should have tailored clothing in their wardrobe,” she said.

Wide trousers and flat shoes

“A common mistake is to wear bell-bottoms or anything that flares out at the bottom with flat shoes. This usually makes the legs look shorter,” said Andrea Simajer, stylist. She recommends wearing these pants with high-heeled shoes, but if you don’t like heels, you can try wearing shoes with a platform or a slightly thicker sole.

Skipping accessories and jewelry

When there are no interesting details, accessories or jewelry, styling can look boring. “I think most people don’t accessorize enough. The right jewelry, scarf, handbag can completely elevate an outfit. Don’t skimp on those details,” Russo said.

Clothes that are too tight and too loose

While you should always wear what makes you feel confident, Russo said that clothes that are too tight or too baggy can look vulgar. “Think about the proportions and don’t mix comfortable with tight. If the top is tight, wear loose underneath and vice versa,” said Russo.

Wrong bra

If you wear a brush holder, make sure it matches your outfit. “Wearing the wrong brush halter under a top can look bulky and distract from the overall styling. And of course, straps that show if you’re wearing a top or blouse over one shoulder are a big no-no,” the stylists said.

Silk and wool are often the wrong combination

When you wear a wool sweater and a silk skirt, it can look great. However, stylists point out that the opposite effect is more often achieved. “Wool is a common cause of electricity in silk. If you wear them together, silk sticks and becomes uncomfortable. It is best to combine silk with cotton,” said the stylists.

Transparent clothes

Before leaving the house, always check whether the clothes are see-through. “Lighting can be deceiving. Even when you can see that nothing is showing, an office with fluorescent lights can dissuade you. Check your clothes under different lighting before you leave the house or provide yourself with an undershirt when in doubt,” explained the stylists .

You should always check the weather forecast before getting dressed. It can help you look great, but also be comfortable in what you wear. “Sweating in too many layers? Ruined your suede shoes in the rain? If you get an idea of ​​the temperatures, you’ll be much more comfortable,” Russo said.

A loose shirt

“Shirts are designed to be tucked in. Leaving button-down shirts hanging out of pants or skirts creates a sloppy look and a very unprofessional impression. If you can’t get used to this rule, try tucking in one half of the front, stylists advise.

Planning clothes

“Planning your outfit the night before or even thinking about it while you’re in the shower in the morning can make your outfit easier. It also gives you time to consider factors like the weather, where you plan to go, and what clothes you have clean and ready to wear.

