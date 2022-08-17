[The Epoch Times, August 17, 2022]”Editor’s note: In response to the announcement by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China to severely punish a new batch of ‘Taiwan independence’ die-hards, a senior Taiwanese media person, Su Shiying, said that Taiwan will be independent again, and the list of Taiwan independence heroes Seven more.”

Su Shiying: Seven more people are added to the list of independent Taiwan independence heroes in Taiwan

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council (August 16) announced a severe punishment for “Taiwan independence” diehards and added a new group of people to the sanctions list. The seven newly added persons include Xiao Meiqin, Taiwan’s representative to the United States, Gu Lixiong, secretary-general of the National Security Council, Lin Feifan, deputy secretary-general of the Democratic Progressive Party, and public opinion representatives Cai Qichang, Ke Jianming, Chen Jiaohua and Wang Dingyu. In addition to the three announced at the end of last year, Executive President Su Zhenchang, Legislative President You Xikun, and Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie, there are a total of 10 “Taiwan independence” die-hards sanctioned by the CCP.

How to punish it? That is, they and their families are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and they and related institutions are not allowed to cooperate with any organization or individual in China.

When the news reached Taiwan, it brought cheers, and the whole country cheered. Many people went to the social platforms of these seven heroes to congratulate them, saying, “Congratulations on being on the hero list!” It really made some Taiwanese who were not on the list shouted “envy and jealousy”.

In November last year, the CCP first released a list of Taiwan independence diehards, namely Su Zhenchang, You Xikun, and Wu Zhaoxie. Wu Zhaoxie told the media who went to interview that many of his friends were very jealous of him because he was not certified as Taiwan independence, and some people asked him where to apply to be listed as a Taiwan independence member. He said that in order to be worthy of this honor, he will continue to fight for democracy and freedom in Taiwan.

Kuling, a well-known Taiwanese writer, also said that he is willing to surrender to the Chinese government, and that he is a diehard Taiwanese independence fighter. He would be very honored if the CCP could put him on the list and put him on the list. As soon as his post came out, a bunch of netizens responded by saying: “Survival +1”, “We are all Taiwan independence”. Some also said: “I am not only Taiwan independence, I also insult China. Come and sanction me!”

The seven newly added to the sanction list also said that they feel very honored to be on the list and win the title of Taiwan independence diehard. Cai Qichang said that he was very proud to receive such an honorable medal, and Wang Dingyu even said that he was promoted to be treated like Pelosi, which was very pleasing.

Many netizens have expressed: Taiwan has been independent again! Thank you old communists for Taiwan independence!

Because the CCP prohibits these people from entering the country, it means that they are not treated as natives, which means that they are treated as foreigners. The general object of the ban on entry is foreigners. For example, the CCP sanctioned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not long ago for her visit to Taiwan. Pelosi is also banned from entering China. When the reporter asked her how to respond to this, Pelosi made a very funny expression, which caused a burst of laughter in the audience. She said, “Who cares! Who cares?”

Moreover, we see that the CCP’s sanctions prohibit entry and entry into China, not including Taiwan. Doesn’t the CCP always say that Taiwan belongs to China? Does it say that Taiwan is a province of China? The border that is now prohibited from entering does not include Taiwan. Isn’t that equal to “independence” of Taiwan? So Taiwanese netizens congratulated each other and said: “Oh! We have been independent again! Congratulations! I am so happy!”

Facts have proved that the CCP has no jurisdiction over Taiwan at all, and every day there it claims to “unify Taiwan”, saying “Taiwan belongs to China, and Taiwan has been China‘s sacred and indivisible territory since ancient times” and so on. It’s just bragging and arrogance there.

Taiwan’s 400-year history has been ruled by Spain, the Netherlands, Zheng Chenggong and his son, the Manchu Qing government, Japan, and the Republic of China. The only thing is that it has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China, and it has no relationship with the CCP.

Internationally, it is generally claimed that “one China” is actually because both sides of the strait claimed to be “China” in the past. The People’s Republic of China on the mainland calls itself China, and Chiang Kai-shek and his son in Taiwan also call the Republic of China “China“. Internationally, people want to say that you are happy. As long as you don’t fight, what you call it is your own business, so it doesn’t matter whether China refers to the Republic of China or the People’s Republic of China.

However, after the reform and opening up, China has become the second largest economy in the world, and it is a big country. Therefore, when you say that you are China, you shout louder. At the same time, Taiwan has entered a democratic system, small and beautiful, small and free, so it is also very recognized. If you don’t want to compete with the CCP for the title of “China”, you will call yourself “Taiwan”. Lee Teng-hui was the first president elected by the people, so let me tell you that the name of our country is “Republic of China in Taiwan” and Taiwan is abbreviated as Taiwan.

The latest sanctions from the CCP confirm once again that Taiwan is Taiwan, and Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country. The two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not affiliated with each other, just one country on one side, one China and one Taiwan, and that is the reality. Thanks to the CCP for recognizing Taiwan’s independence again!

