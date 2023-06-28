Sub-journal of Nature: Generating functionally distinct T cell populations by changing the viscoelasticity of the extracellular matrix

Sub-journal of Nature: Generating functionally distinct T cell populations by altering the viscoelasticity of the extracellular matrix

June 28, 2023

AAAS

T cells experience different mechanical signals in different tissues. Researchers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute and Harvard SEAS, led by David Mooney, designed a tissue-mimicking hydrogel model and showed that more resilient tissue induces T cells to become effector-like T cells with strong tumor-killing potential, while more Sticky tissue induces them to become memory-like T cells. This new concept could help advance adaptive T cell therapies by generating desired patient-specific T cell populations in a dish that can provide even stronger effects when infused into the same patient. The findings were published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Adoptive T cell therapy is a successful form of immunotherapy in which immune T cells are collected from a patient, boosted in vitro, and then infused into the same patient, especially against blood cancers. But improving the ability to create patient-specific T cell populations with specific characteristics and functions could expand the repertoire of T cell therapies for clinicians.

One way to achieve this is to better understand the identity and function of T cells, including their cytotoxic effect on unwanted target cells (effector T cells), or their ability to recall and eliminate them when they reemerge (memory T cells), are shaped by the mechanical resistance of the tissues they infiltrate. The mechanical properties of tissues, such as bone, muscle, different internal organs, and blood, can vary greatly, and pathological tissues such as tumor masses or fibrotic tissues are mechanically very different from healthy tissue.

Now, a research team at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), led by Wyss Core faculty member David Mooney, Ph.D., has taken a new approach to biomaterials to study Effect of tissue mechanics on T cell status. By designing a three-dimensional model of the extracellular matrix (ECM), they were able to tune these two parameters independently. The ECM is produced by cells responsible for the tissue’s varying stiffness and viscoelasticity. This allowed them to demonstrate in vitro and in vivo the unique impact of tissue viscoelasticity on T cell development and function, and to identify the molecular pathways driving this phenomenon. The findings were published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Mechanical resistance comes in the form of “stiffness,” the resistance of tissue (or any material) to instantaneous deformation, and “viscoelasticity,” the type of relaxation exhibited over time after deformation. Explained physically, viscous (fluid) materials, such as honey, flow more easily, while elastic (solid) materials return to their original shape more quickly, like a rubber band after stretching – this applies to both solids and fluids Composition of components.

“Importantly, the phenotypes, functions and gene expression programs of T cells trained in the systemic changes correlated well with what we found in T cells in mechanistically distinct tissues of patients with cancer or fibrosis,” Mooney, who is also the Robert P. Pinkas Family Professor of Bioengineering at SEAS, leads the Immunological Materials Program at the Wyss Institute, said Mooney. “Our study provides the conceptual basis for future strategies aimed at creating functionally unique T-cell populations for adoptive therapy by selectively modulating the mechanistic inputs provided by engineered biomaterial-based cell culture systems.”

Simulating tissue mechanics in a Petri dish

Key to their discovery was the team’s design of a tunable ECM model in which they focused on one type of collagen, which they discovered was key to determining the mechanical behavior of different tissues. Collagen is a major ECM protein secreted by nearly all cells in the body. Individual collagen molecules are naturally organized into coiled fibrils, which are further aggregated into fibers by chemical cross-linking. Each fiber can be regarded as a mechanical spring, and each fiber is a set of springs. The stiffness of the ECM depends on the density of collagen molecules, while its unique viscoelasticity depends on the density of collagen molecules cross-linked with each other.

To mimic the natural collagen-based ECM, the team created hydrogels whose stiffness can be tuned by varying the concentration of collagen molecules: the fewer the collagen molecules, the lower the stiffness, while the more collagen molecules More, the higher the hardness. Independently, the viscoelastic properties became tunable by varying the number of synthetic cross-linker molecules that further network the collagen molecules. Collagen molecules that are more cross-linked produce more elastic hydrogels. The resulting ECM-mimicking hydrogels similarly allow the attachment of pre-activated T cells, but importantly, they can be stimulated with specific mechanical signals.

“To our knowledge, this is the first ECM model that allows researchers to study stiffness T cells decoupled from viscoelasticity, thereby enabling us and others to study how immune cells and other cells are mechanically regulated in the future,” says co-author of the paper. One author, Dr. Yutong Liu, is a graduate student in Mooney’s group. “The system’s defined and uniform mechanical stimulation is quite different from how T cells are usually cultured — cells attached to the bottom of a dish encounter a highly inelastic surface, while cells suspended in a dish are surrounded by a viscous medium .”

natural result of mechanical action

The research team performed an extensive analysis of T cells exposed to different viscoelastic conditions. Co-first author Dr Kwasi Adu-Berchie said: “T cells that experienced a more elastic collagen matrix were more likely to develop into ‘effector-like T cells’, while T cells that experienced a stickier ECM matrix were more likely become ‘memory-like T cells’.” Kwasi Adu-Berchie, PhD, completed her PhD in Mooney’s lab and is currently a translational immunotherapy scientist at the Wyss Institute. “Importantly, we found that due to the viscoelasticity of the matrix, and even more elastic, less viscous hydrogels, the state of T cells becomes a long-term imprint, as cells retain their affinity for a particular matrix after transfer to a different matrix. memory. This could have broad implications for future battery manufacturing.”

Gene expression analysis led the team to discover the activity of a transcription factor called AP-1, which links T cell acceptance of a more resilient, less sticky mechanical environment with more effector-like gene expression program linked. The number of AP-1 complexes with a specific composition was increased, depending on the gene enrichment they expressed, not only in T cells isolated from more elastic hydrogels, but also in cancerous and fibrotic tissues from patients T cells in these tissues were stiffer and more elastic than adjacent healthy tissue. When they inhibited a component of AP-1 with a drug, the effect of the more elastic collagen matrix on T cells was blocked.

To investigate how different mechanical stimuli and T cell-predicted gene expression signatures translate into actual characteristics and function, the team used therapeutic CAR-T cells that bind specific antigens to human lymphoma cell lines. CAR-T cells stimulated in a more elastic collagen matrix in vitro showed a stronger ability to kill lymphoma cells. Also in vivo, CAR-T cells stimulated in more elastic matrices and adoptively transferred into mice with the same type of lymphoma, they significantly improved compared with CAR-T cells exposed to less elastic matrices. More capable of reducing tumor burden and prolonging lifespan in animals.

“This research merged three seemingly disparate fields, biomaterials, immunotherapy, and mechanobiology, to develop a novel biomaterial-based mechanotherapy. It is easy to see how these findings may lead to improved adoptive therapy for the future.” T cell therapy opens new avenues,” said Wyss founding director Donald Ingber, PhD, who is also the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, and the Hansjörg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering at SEAS.

