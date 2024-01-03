Subcomandante Marcos: The silence of Captain Marcos

The elusive insurgent Captain Marcos, better known as Subcomandante Marcos and then Subcomandante Galeano, has been largely absent from the public eye. However, a recent appearance at the 30th anniversary of the Zapatista uprising has brought him back into the spotlight. Marcos has been mostly reclusive since 2013, preferring to stay away from the spotlight and allowing Subcommander Moisés to lead the movement.

During his speech on December 31, Moisés emphasized the importance of actions over words, practicing life together, and organizing against capitalism. Meanwhile, both Marcos and Moisés mentioned the guerrilla’s willingness to defend itself if provoked, despite their current peaceful approach with schools and hospitals.

The media still holds a fascination with Marcos, who was seen quietly sitting in the last row during Moisés’ speech. After the event, he retreated back into the night. Despite his efforts to stay out of the limelight, he was also seen during a daytime parade, where a group of Otomi women presented him with Zapatista dolls.

Over the years, Marcos has tried to distance himself from his public persona and attempted name changes, such as becoming Delegado Zero in 2006 and then Subcomandante Galeano in 2014. It appears, however, his efforts have not been entirely successful, as media attention continues to focus on him.

While there is speculation about his reasons for shying away from the public eye, it is clear that Marcos has been an enigmatic and intriguing figure since his rise to prominence during the uprising of January 1, 1994. His unique take on ideology, his biting and parodic prose, and his literary contributions have made him a captivating figure in the history of the EZLN.