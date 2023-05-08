subic record fighter | Sport

As of tonight, Aleksandar Subić has the most appearances for Borac um:tel in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Borca’s left back Aleksandar Subić played tonight against Sarajevo the first match in the red and blue jersey since April 15 and the duel with Široki Brijeg, when he suffered a concussion at the end of the match.

This Sunday he returned to the field, played the last 15 minutes of the big derby in Bosnia and Herzegovina. of football – and entered the history of the Borac Football Club!

Namely, Aleksandar Subić tonight became the footballer with the most matches played in the Borca jersey when it comes to om:tel Premier League of BiH.

From tonight, Subić has 163, surpassing the previous record holder and longtime captain of Banja Luka, Draško Žarić., who is a fighter in the elite rank of Bosnia and Herzegovina. made his football debut in the premier season (2002-03), and played his last Premier League match in the Borca jersey exactly nine years ago, on May 10, 2014, against Travnik.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Subić, on the other hand, is in his favorite jersey when it comes to Bosnia and Herzegovina. championship, made his debut on May 5, 2012, away to Sloboda (1:1), and is currently serving his second term in the red-blue jersey.

He left the club at the beginning of 2016, when he moved to Partizan, and before returning to Borac, in the summer of 2019, he still performed for Tuzla, but also Radnički from Niš.

For Subic, the derby with Sarajevo was the 200th appearance for Borac in all competitions. He made his debut in the red and blue jersey on September 21, 2011, against Župa in the Republika Srpska Cup, and with the club he has won two trophies so far – the RS Cup in 2012 and the title in the BiH Premier League in 2021.

Returning to the field after injury, Subić decorated with an assist for Predragović, who scored the winning goal against the Bordeaux team and confirmed the red and blue’s new placement in the Conference League qualifiers.

Watch Subić’s assist and Predragović’s goal:

Borac took the lead against Sarajevo with a goal by Predragović in the 87th minute!pic.twitter.com/wgdiWRxwIe — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)May 7, 2023

FOOTBALLERS WITH AT LEAST 100 PREMIER LEAGUE APPEARANCES FOR BORAC

163 – Aleksandar Subić

162 – Drasko Žarić

160 – Boris Raspudić

138 – Oliver Jandrić

136 – Asmir Avdukić

125 – Stojan Vranješ

118 – Srđan Grahovac

115 – Saša Kajkut

111 – Siniša Dujaković

109 – Vladan Grujić

107 – Miodrag Babić

100 – Aleksandar Radulović

