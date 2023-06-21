Submarine en route to Titanic: noises possibly emitted by passengers

The noise of hope was heard at 30-minute intervals at least twice and then again once four hours later.

There’s not much else to hang on to in a last-ditch attempt to save the members of the Titan submarine, which disappeared while it sank in search of the Titanic, other than those strange “shots”.

Where do they come from?

Currently, to imagine it, there are mostly considerations: the five passengers have been trapped in the submarine since Sunday morning and their oxygen reserves, provided they have managed not to frustrate them due to excessive consumption dictated by anxiety and fear, are now scarce, no more than thirty hours.

