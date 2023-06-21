Submarine missing while inspecting wreck of Titanic: ‘Passengers have 70 hours of oxygen’. 250 thousand euros to get there

The US and Canadian search parties continued the rescue and search operation through the night Titan submarine, after his traces were lost on Sunday morning about two hours after departure. They are on board 5 passengers: Guests are the British billionaire Hamish Hardingthe experienced French explorer Henry Nargeolet e Stockton Rushdelegate of the OceanGate Expeditionsthe company that organized the expedition and the Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood in the company of his son Suleman. The exploration planned to arrive at the site where, after the historic shipwreck of 1912, the Titaniclocated at a depth of 3,800 meters and about 640 kilometers away from the Canadian island of Terranova. The oxygen autonomy available to the submarine is 96 hours in total and, yesterday evening, after an entire day of research, the estimate of the remaining hours of oxygen was around 70.

According to reports The Corriere della Sera, the company usually organizes trips of this kind. Generally there are three paying guests, for a sum of 250mila euro a persona. As stated by the journalist David Pogueinterviewed a year ago by Cbs News regarding the dangerousness of these shipments, before boarding it is necessary to sign one disclaimer which certifies that the vehicle “has not been approved by any regulatory body and could cause physical injury, emotional trauma or death” and releases the organizing company from any responsibility for any unforeseen events.

The journalist Cnn Gabe Cohen he declared this morning during a program already in one of the missions carried out last year the Titan submarine had encountered communication problems, losing contact with the surface for more than two hours. the journalist then added that he had interviewed the head of the company several times, declaring within the team “they talked constantly about safety and how confident they were in the technology of this boat and the other boats they had designed over time, but since then We have learned that the Titan has been experiencing some communications problems.”

A Coast Guard commander conducting the search said “it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” assuring units under his command are deploying all available resources to locate the vessel. and save the 5 people on board. It is not the first time that the submarine has encountered difficulties in communicating with the surface. Rescuer and counselor David Concannonwho has already participated in some research phases of the submarine, said that a robot capable of reaching and operating at a depth of 6,000 meters was used to search for the vessel in the past.

