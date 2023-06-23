Submarine, the drama of Suleman who died at 19. «He was terrified of the trip, he only did it to please his dad»

After three days of searching, the news that everyone feared has arrived. I am dead the five passengers of the submarine Titandisappeared from the radar last Monday while trying to reach the wreck of the Titanic at a depth of 3,800 meters in theAtlantic.

According to the US Coast Guard, the bathyscaphe would have imploded, killing the adventurers instantly. Among them, even a 19-year-old boy, Suleman Dawoodson of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood.

Suleman’s Drama. “He was terrified”

Father and son died together, on a journey they should remember for a lifetime. But that submarine was the last thing they saw. The golden ticket, costing 250 thousand dollars, had been a gift from Shahzada Dawood to his son, in the hope of giving him a dream experience. Yet, according to the story of the young man’s aunt, who now mourns the disappearance of her relatives, Suleman really didn’t want to make that trip. “He was terrified of facing this adventure,” revealed the woman interviewed by NBC. “He didn’t feel comfortable with this,” added Azmeh Dawood (sister of Suleman’s father), but “he felt compelled to please his dad.”

“The thought that he was down there, out of breath, paralyzed me,” the aunt said again. “I wouldn’t have gone even if they had offered me a million dollars,” she concluded. Her words had been collected before the news of the death of the 5 passengers was made known.

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were heirs to the Dawood empire and among the wealthiest people in Pakistan. They were British citizens and lived in Surbiton, Surrey. Suleman and his older sister both grew up in London.

The 19-year-old who died was studying at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. He was a Business School student and had just completed his freshman year.

