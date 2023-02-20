The city of Banjaluka will set aside about 1.5 million KM to support business entities in the city’s territory.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“This year, we are continuing to apply last year’s good practice, and in 2023 we will continue to provide financial support for self-employment, increased productivity, and support for exports and old crafts.” said the authorized signatory in the Department of Economy and Local Economic Development, Aleksandra Simić.

A new line of incentives was introduced for independent entrepreneurs (SP) who have up to five employees and who are engaged in craft and service activities such as shoemakers, tailors, tailors, butchers, beauticians, hairdressers and other activities in the previous incentive programs they did not have the opportunity to exercise their right to the subsidy.

As explained by Simić, the program for granting subsidies to business entities in Banja Luka for 2023 is based on a new concept that has been applied since last year, and according to her, the positive results of its application support the claim that this change was necessary and truly expedient. .

“It should also be emphasized that the city recognized the importance of tourism for the development of Banja Luka and is determined to support the development of this economic branch through its activities, measures and incentives. In this regard, in addition to supporting the development of receptive tourism, which was also supported last year, it extended subsidies and to provide financial support for the development of fair tourism and the expansion of accommodation capacities in Banja Luka”, Simić said.

The subsidy allocation program, which was adopted at the 20th session of the Assembly 675.000 KM is intended to support self-employment, while 400.000 KM should be set aside to support productivity growth and export support.

In addition, the city of Banjaluka has decided to do so this year as well support old and artistic crafts and domestic crafts in the city in the total amount of 40,000 KM, and an allocation of 2,000 KM is planned for each business entity.

Subsidies are also included in the Subsidy Allocation Program to independent entrepreneurs who have up to five employees in the total amount of 200,000 KMas well as subsidies for tourism support in the total amount of 165,000 KM.

With the financial support of the city Banja Luka will also provide professional support both in the preparation of project proposals and in their implementation.