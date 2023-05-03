Home » Success at the Sollima Theater in Marsala for the Classical and Romantic piano of the pianist Luigi Fracasso
World

Success at the Sollima Theater in Marsala for the Classical and Romantic piano of the pianist Luigi Fracasso

by admin
Success at the Sollima Theater in Marsala for the Classical and Romantic piano of the pianist Luigi Fracasso

by blogsicilia.it – ​​25 seconds ago

The touching notes of Beethoven’s moonlight sonata were followed by the pearls of Chopin’s romanticism expertly described by the touch and emphasis that Maestro Fracasso transmitted to the public. The concert ended…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Success at the Teatro Sollima in Marsala for the Classical and Romantic piano of the pianist Luigi Fracasso appeared 25 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  daily horoscope za 19. april | Fun

You may also like

From Kiev’s lack of artillery ammunition to Moscow’s...

Who is the boy who shot at the...

Stock Exchange, Europe starts well on the day...

Ukraine, a Russian fuel depot on fire near...

Incubus, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Almost 300 people have been arrested in a...

A boy in Belgrade killed a school guard...

Massacre in Texas, killer Francisco Oropeza arrested: he...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Pope’s Preface: World Youth Day is an event...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy