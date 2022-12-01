Original title: Success! “Traditional Chinese Tea-making Techniques and Related Customs” Included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Su Mo

On the evening of November 29th, Beijing time, the “Traditional Chinese Tea-making Techniques and Related Customs” declared by China passed the review at the 17th regular session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Rabat, Morocco. UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. So far, my country has a total of 43 items included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List and List, ranking first in the world.

“Traditional Chinese Tea-making Techniques and Related Customs” is the knowledge, skills and practice of tea garden management, tea picking, tea hand-making, and tea drinking and sharing. Since ancient times, Chinese people have been planting, picking, making and drinking tea. Based on the local conditions, tea makers use core techniques such as killing greens, stuffing yellow, fermenting, withering, greening, fermenting, scenting, etc., to develop six major teas of green tea, yellow tea, dark tea, white tea, oolong tea, black tea and scented tea There are more than 2,000 kinds of teas that are reprocessed for people to drink and share, and different customs have been formed, which have been passed down from generation to generation and run through Chinese people’s daily life, ceremonies and festivals.

Tea pickers pick tea in the Wuyishan tea garden in Fujian.

Traditional tea-making skills are mainly concentrated in the four major tea regions of Jiangnan, Jiangbei, Southwest and South China, south of the Huaihe River in the Qinling Mountains and east of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Related customs are widely spread throughout the country and shared by many ethnic groups. Through the Silk Road, the Ancient Tea-Horse Road, and the Wanli Tea Ceremony, tea has traveled through history and crossed borders, and has been loved by people all over the world. It has become an important medium for mutual understanding and mutual learning between Chinese and other civilizations, and has become a Common wealth of human civilization.

The tea maker is “withering” “Fuding white tea”.

The mature and well-developed traditional tea-making techniques and its extensive and in-depth social practice embody the creativity and cultural diversity of the Chinese nation, and convey the concept of tea and the world and inclusiveness. Through tea making, tea brewing and tea tasting, Chinese people cultivate a peaceful and tolerant attitude, form a reserved character, and enhance their spiritual realm and moral cultivation. Drinking and sharing tea is an important way for people to communicate and communicate. Tea-related etiquette and customs, such as treating guests with tea and putting the elderly first, demonstrate the Chinese people’s humanistic spirit of modesty, harmony, courtesy and respect. Driven and promoted by tea culture, my country’s tea industry has developed rapidly, and the level of tea science and technology has steadily improved. The big article of tea culture, tea industry, and tea technology also plays an active role in providing sustainable livelihoods, enhancing gender equality, promoting rural revitalization, protecting terrestrial ecosystems, and promoting sustainable social, economic, and environmental development.

Present the “Bai Three Course Tea” at the wedding ceremony.

44 items related to “Chinese traditional tea-making techniques and related customs” have been included in the list of representative items of national intangible cultural heritage approved and announced by the State Council. In order to ensure the viability of this heritage project and enhance the vitality of inheritance, relevant communities, groups and individuals established a protection working group in December 2020, and jointly formulated the “Five-Year Protection Plan for Traditional Chinese Tea-making Techniques and Related Customs (2021-2025) )”, will encourage inheritors to teach apprentices to pass on skills in the traditional way, rely on secondary vocational colleges and colleges and universities to cultivate specialized talents, and consolidate intergenerational inheritance; organize protection and inheritance training courses to strengthen capacity building; establish research bases, compile popular textbooks, Carry out relevant touring activities to raise the protection awareness of young people. At the same time, implement coordinated protection actions by strengthening identification and management, improving the level of filing, conducting academic research, improving protection cooperation mechanisms, maintaining practice sites, and organizing various forms of publicity activities. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and relevant local governments will actively support relevant communities, groups, and individual organizations to implement a series of protection measures, and do a good job in the inheritance and practice of this heritage project.